The European 400m hurdles bronze medallist shares insight into her sessions, featuring a “5kg fluffy white ball”

European 400m hurdles bronze medallist Meghan Beesley has found a new training partner during the coronavirus outbreak, in the form of a four-legged friend.

“I’m mostly training around the fields by my house. I have a little dog, a 5kg fluffy white ball. She’s been getting into my training programme with me, doing hills together and runs alongside the cricket pitch,” she explains.

“She absolutely loves it and I’ve never seen her so happy. She’ll be darting to and from, and even when I’m walking back, she’s wanting to run. It’s been motivating to have someone there and when she gets tired, she has a lie down too!”

Speaking as part of Loughborough University’s #TrainatHome campaign, Beesley adds: “My coach has been really good about the situation and not made it stressful at all. He said, ‘what equipment do you have?’ and we’ve worked around that. I have a water tube which goes up to 10kg and I’ve got two medicine balls and some resistance bands.

“You’d think you can only train at a gym, but you can do all these things at home.

“I also know that because I have been in the situation before, from me being injured, you can come back from this and enjoy it even more because you’ve had it taken away from you and you can appreciate what you have.

“I can see the positives of working on different areas that I wouldn’t normally get chance to do.”

» Video by Loughborough University

