Kenya’s world champion relives her 14:18.37 run in Rome back in 2017

Two-time world champion Hellen Obiri believes she can go even faster and break her Kenyan record in the 5000m.

Obiri ran 14:18.37 in Rome on her way to the Diamond League title back in 2017, a PB and Kenyan record that still stands today.

Yet the 30-year-old believes she is still to reach her full potential, saying that even on that day in the Italian capital, she could have gone faster.

“I think I can go faster,” says Obiri in the Rome edition of the Wanda Diamond League Call Room, which is set to air on Facebook and YouTube at 19:00 BST on Thursday (May 28) and can be watched via the stream below.

“If you want to break the world record or run a faster time, you have to ask somebody to push you. You have to talk to your manager and coach about which track and which time is best, and get them to tell you about the location and the weather.”

The climate in Rome was part of the reason she was able to run so fast in 2017, Obiri adds, as well as some extra motivation from the presence of Ethiopian rival Genzebe Dibaba.

“It was a tough race because Genzebe Dibaba was there,” says Obiri. “I thought: if Dibaba is trying to run a world record then maybe I can run a personal best or something special for me.

“14:18 was such a fast time, but I thought if, from the word go, I had been ready to with two laps to go, I could even have run 14:12! But then I thought no, let me wait: my time will come.”

