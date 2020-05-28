The world 800m champion had hoped to take his fine form to the Olympics this summer but is now looking forward to 2021

After winning world and Diamond League titles last year, US middle-distance star Donavan Brazier is determined to prove that he is more than a one-hit wonder, even if it does mean waiting until 2021.

Brazier enjoyed a superb season in 2019, taking gold at the World Championships in Doha and becoming the first non-African athlete ever to win the Diamond Trophy in the men’s 800m.

“I knew I had the potential to win medals and win titles. To get that monkey off my back was a big thing for me,” says Brazier in the Rome edition of the Wanda Diamond League Call Room, which is set to air on Facebook and YouTube at 19:00 BST on Thursday (May 28) and can be watched via the stream below.

Brazier’s victory in Rome was the start of a scintillating winning streak which ended in two major titles and set him up for a shot at Olympic gold in 2020.

But with the Olympics now postponed, Brazier admits he is “frustrated” not to be able to kick on this summer.

“I am a little frustrated. I just wanted to prove to myself that 2019 Worlds wasn’t a fluke, that I am this great racer, that I am a medal contender every year and I should have a big target on my back,” he says.

“I was really confident about the Olympics this year, but 2021 will be just as special.”

Released on the day that should have seen the Rome Diamond League meeting take place, the latest edition of the Wanda Diamond League Call Room show will also feature action highlights from 2016 through to 2019 as well as interviews with Brazier, Hellen Obiri and Malaika Mihambo and a welcome message from Gianmarco Tamberi.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram