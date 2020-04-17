The GB international sprinter shares insight into how her relationship with her coaches has developed over the years

In an interview with Scottish Athletics, 2018 British 200m champion Beth Dobbin, who raced at last year’s World Championships in Doha, talks about starting out in athletics in Doncaster and then about the significant role in her career taking off in Loughborough under the coaching tutelage of Leon Baptiste.

“I am a big believer that the coach is THE most important person in an athlete’s team, if you like, and Leon has been a huge influence on me,” says Dobbin.

“He has helped me in so many ways, one of the main ones being that while you maybe train for three or four hours a day, being an athlete is also about what you do for those other 20 hours per day.”

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram