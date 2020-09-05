AW promotion: Store them in the freezer and grab a bar for some goodness on the go

Backed by years of scientific research, Montmorency US tart cherries are praised for their versatility, nutrient density and health benefits.

Many studies have explored the potential impact of these ruby red superfruits on exercise recovery, arthritis and gout, heart health and sleep.

Here, Amanda Paa of Heartbeet Kitchen shares a tart cherry vegan superfood bars recipe.

Total time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Freeze time: 2 hours

Makes: 16 bars

Level: Beginner

Ingredients

2 cups frozen Montmorency US tart cherries

1/3 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

1/2 cup raw cashews

1/3 cup white chia seeds

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the date crust

1 cup pitted dates

1 cup raw cashews

1 cup raw walnuts

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

Directions

Line an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper.

Add date crust ingredients to a food processor, pulse a few times to get the mixture started. Continue processing until nuts and dates are broken down and the mixture is sticky and starting to ball up.

Put date mixture into the pan and firmly and evenly press the ingredients down and together to make the crust. Refrigerate while you make the filling.

Wash food processor container, then add frozen tart cherries, coconut, cashews, and chia seeds. Pulse about 10 times to start breaking down. Add remaining filling ingredients, and process until smooth besides for the little bits of chia you see.

Remove pan from refrigerator and spread tart cherry filling out over the crust. Top with any nuts or seeds and coconut.

Freeze for at least two hours. Cut when you’re ready to enjoy! These bars keep well in the freezer for a month, or in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

