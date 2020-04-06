The British half-marathon champion demonstrates a lower leg and hip routine which can help to wake up your key running muscles and get you ready for the miles ahead

Join British marathoner Lily Partridge for her lower leg and hip warm-up – a yoga routine designed with and for Partridge to activate lower legs and glutes, loosen up the hips and ease any overnight stiffness.

You’ll wake up your key running muscles and movement patterns, aligning your stride and priming your body and focus for the miles ahead in less than 15 minutes.

