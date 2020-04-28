The four-time Olympic champion takes to the treadmill to answer as many random questions as he can while running an easy kilometre

1. Earliest athletics memory?

It would have to be the Olympics in Sydney, that’s when I really got into it.

2. Favourite training session?

200m. Maybe 15 x 200m.

3. Least favourite training session?

It would have to be the marathon sessions where Gary (his coach Gary Lough) would get me doing loads of reps like 10min, 12min, 10min, 6min, 6min, something like that. I just can’t get my head around it.

4. Top three music tracks on your current training playlist?

I’ve not updated it for quite a while. I like ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem, 2Pac’s ‘Changes’ and K’naan’s ‘Wavin’ Flag’. Old school!

5. What is the furthest you have ever run in one go?

28 miles.

6. Late night or early morning?

Late night, 100 per cent.

7. Arsenal fantasy dream team?

Thierry Henry.

8. Favourite place to run in the world?

Flagstaff, USA.

9. Standout moment in your career so far?

2012 (London Olympics). You can’t change that.

10. Favourite event/distance?

My favourite distance would have to be the 1500m, because when you hit the bell you’ve only got one lap to go.

11. Favourite type of coffee?

Espresso.

12. Where do you see yourself in 10 years’ time?

Looking after my kids and maybe being a coach.

13. If you could swap any of your major titles for scoring the winning goal for Arsenal in an FA Cup final, would you? And which title would you switch?

I would not swap… actually, maybe Europeans. A European medal, I think.

14. Who do you most admire?

Muhammad Ali. I’ve been a massive fan of him over the years, to know what he did, what he went through and personality wise.

15. The best piece of advice you have ever received?

Don’t stop running. If it wasn’t for my PE teacher I would never have got that far because I never saw myself as a runner.

16. Do you have any pets?

I have a cat.

17. Sweet or savoury?

Sweet.

