Australian internationals win at MK 5km PB Special while Lewis Byng breaks another UK under-20 shot put record in Moulton

The Diamond League in Doha on Friday was the big event of the past few days and you can read our report here but there was plenty of other action in the UK and around the world.

NoblePro MK 5km PB Special, Milton Keynes, September 27

Ryan and Genevieve Gregson scored a family double as the Australian duo, who have been racing regularly on the European circuit lately, won over 5km on the roads in 13:50 and 15:49 respectively.

The men’s winner, who lost his Australian 1500m record to fellow Melbourne Track Club runner Stewy McSweyn the previous day, won by 20 seconds from Adam Clarke while his wife’s winning margin was around 150m from Eleanor Bolton.

Pick of the masters performances on a chilly and windy late-summer morning were M45 Mick Hill’s 15:19, M55 Andrew Leach’s 16:36, W40 Kirsty Longley’s 16:52 and W50 Caroline Hoyte’s 17:42.

Folkestone Half-Marathon, September 27

Anthony Johnson won this event in Kent in 68:25 with Carl Delaney 14 seconds behind as Georgina Wiley won the women’s 13.1-mile event in 84:17.

Harrow AC race night, London, September 24

Mukhtar Musa of Shaftesbury Barnet won the 1500m in a PB 3:53.53 to go third in the UK under-17 rankings for 2020.

Cheshire Half Marathon, Siddington, September 20

British masters marathon record-holder Andrew Davies finished narrowly ahead of former English National winner Charlie Hulson, 2:10 marathoner Jonathan Mellor and Olympic 10,000m runner Ross Millington over 13.1 miles.

Davies clocked 65:51 as the top four (pictured below) were separated by a couple of seconds, while W40 Elizabeth Renondeau won the women’s race by the much bigger margin of two minutes in 78:38.

SM 10km, Belp, Switzerland, September 27

Swiss steeplechase specialist Fabienne Schlumpf ran 32:23 to beat Chiara Scherrer over 10km by 20 seconds as Britain’s Steph Twell was third in 33:38 a few days before tackling the London Marathon.

Hercules Wimbledon meeting, Wimbledon, September 23

European under-18 3000m champion Thomas Keen improved his 3000m PB to 8:13.04.

England Throws Camps Series, Moulton, Northamptonshire September 26

Lewis Byng (below) added over half a metre to his week-old British under-20 shot put record as he launched the 6kg shot to a mighty 20.26m to surpass the 20m metre barrier for the first time.

In total there were five PBs from 31 athletes despite cold and windy conditions.

Lidingöloppet cross-country race, Sweden, September 26

Samiel Russom of Eritrea ran 45:38 for 15km to beat Samuel Tsegay as Charlotta Fougberg took the women’s category ahead of Meraf Bahta in elite-only fields.

Deinze, Belgium, September 27

Thomas van der Plaetsen, the former European and World University Games champion, scored 8027 points in the decathlon.

Vittorio Veneto, Italy, September 27

Veteran Valeria Straneo won the Italian 10,000m title in 32:55.25 aged 44.

Warsaw Marathon, September 26-27

Dominika Stalmach was the quickest woman with 2:41:57 while Pawel Kosek was the No.1 overall 2:23:14 at an event held in four waves.

