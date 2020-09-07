After a slow start the 2020 season continues to pick up pace with action now coming thick and fast on the track, roads and trails

The past few days have seen the Müller British Championships in Manchester unfold in Manchester and you can read about Harry Coppell’s UK pole vault record here, Dan Rowden’s exciting 800m breakthrough here and Holly Bradshaw’s emotional pole vault victory here.

Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan also set world records for the one-hour run in Brussels and you can catch up on the news here. Plus, we saw a women’s only world record from Peres Jepchirchir in Prague and the details are here.

On Sunday, Johannes Vetter gave Jan Zelezny’s world javelin record a scare at the Continental Tour Gold meeting in Poland and our report is here. Elsewhere the action included…

Marseille, France, September 3

Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie won the 800m and 1500m respectively. Muir clocked 2:00.16 as fellow Brits Adelle Tracey and Shelayna Oskan-Clarke ran 2:01.86 and 2:05.54 behind, while Reekie ran 4:02.20 in a race that included Eilish McColgan, who ran 4:05.59. (Three days later Muir won again – this time over 1500m in Poland).

Elliot Giles ran an 800m PB of 1:44.68 at the same meeting to edge to the top of the UK rankings for 2020 in what is a high standard year for the event so far. Behind, Guy Learmonth ran 1:46.57 and Kyle Langford 1:47.55. In the 1500m, Piers Copeland ran a PB of 3:37.00.

Subida Pico Veleta, Spain, September 6

British ultra runner Lee Grantham took victory in this 50km uphill road race for the second time as he clocked 3:49.33. The gruelling event starts in Granada and finishes at the top of the highest paved road in Europe.

Irish Life Health Masters Championships, Dublin, September 6

Tommy Hughes continued his amazing form in the M60 category with an Irish 5000m age group record of 16:47.59, while Anne Gilshinan set an Irish W55 3000m record of 10:36.26.

It's another Irish record for ageless wonder Tommy Hughes, who clocks 16:47.59 for 5,000m to break the 28-year-old over-60 mark by 15 seconds. 🇮🇪🔥🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Sp924vNiTf — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) September 6, 2020

Ambrosian Mile, Milan, September 5

Matthew Ramsden of Australia set a world leading mile performance of 3:51.23. He out-kicked Yemane Crippa, who narrowly missed the Italian record with 3:52.08 as Australia’s Ryan Gregson was third in 3:52.38.

Finnkampen, Tampere, September 5-6

Sweden beat rivals Finland in this popular long-standing international match. The Swedes narrowly won the men’s match but more comfortably took the women’s section. Winners included Daniel Stahl of Sweden with 69.20m in the discus.

Golden Roof Challenge, Innsbruck, September 5

Belarusian long jumper Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova of Belarus won with a world lead of 6.94m.

Butterfield Half-Marathon, Guernsey, September 6

Will Bodkin ran 72:35 to win the 13.1-mile event, which was re-scheduled from earlier this year, with Jenny James the first woman home in wet conditions in 82:43. There were more than 500 finishers in first post-lockdown mass participation road race in Guernsey.

🎽 A wet start but what a fantastic sight 🙌 Hundreds of runners took on the @GsyAthletics Half Marathon today, which was pushed back from its traditional Father’s Day slot this year 💪 Will Bodkin and Jenny James were the first man and woman home 👏 pic.twitter.com/dGfZFoHVUu — ITV Channel Sport (@ITVChannelSport) September 6, 2020

London Inter-Club Challenge, Lee Valley, September 6

After winning British titles in Manchester, discus throwers Nick Percy and Kirsty Law threw 59.28m and 57.66m respectively as Jade Lally threw a season’s best of 58.95m.

Centurion Thames Path 100, London-Oxford, September 5

Samantha Amend clocked 16hrs 28min 8sec to win the female division and placing seventh overall in this 100-miler as Russell Arnold clocked the fastest time of all by more than one hour with 14:13:40.

RunThrough 5km and 10km, London, September 6

James Westlake of Crawley ran 14:29 and was quickest man and Georgia Bell the No.1 woman with 16:34 at the event in Battersea Park.

Herne Hill Harriers meeting, Tooting Bec, September 2

Dominic Nolan ran 8:27.48 and Leah Harris 9:42.78 for 3000m at this mid-week track event which also included a series of 800m races.

Par Get Back to Competition series, Cornwall, September 6

Kaya Cairney scored a 100m and 200m double with the latter in 22.3. Host club Newquay & Par has organised a flurry of late-season events such as this one, together with a jumps meeting a few days earlier where winners included top juniors Sam Brereton (2.10m in the high jump) and Molly Caudery (4.15m in the pole vault).

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram