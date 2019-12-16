Dates, disciplines and scoring info has been confirmed ahead of the fifth edition of the global tour

Dates and disciplines for next year’s seven-meeting World Athletics Indoor Tour have been confirmed, with prize bonuses and wildcard entries for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing up for grabs.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe describes the series as kicking off “an exciting and ground-breaking year” for the sport, with the tour starting in Boston on January 25 and ending in Madrid on February 21.

The fifth edition of the tour features 11 point-scoring disciplines, including the men’s 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump and shot put and the women’s 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump and long jump. The scoring disciplines rotate each year.

“The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour will be the first one-day meeting series to be held under our new banner and will kick off an exciting and ground-breaking year for track and field,” said Coe.

“We will take the World Indoor Championships to China for the first time, and launch the Continental Tour which will create new opportunities for our athletes to compete internationally on the way to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“The indoor tour continues to gain in popularity. Some of next year’s events are already sold out and we will welcome Lievin into the fold as a new meeting host.

“After the stunning performances we witnessed at the World Championships in Doha just two months ago – many from athletes just starting out on their professional careers – it will be fascinating to see how those emerging stars are progressing in the Olympic year.”

