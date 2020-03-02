Race walker clocks 39:10 for 10km, while Jess Judd and James Hunt win in Trafford and Nafi Thiam breaks Belgian indoor long jump record

England Athletics 10km Race Walking Championships & Molly Barnett Open, University of Warwick, Coventry, March 1

Tom Bosworth continued his perfect start to 2020 by setting his second British race walk record in a week when taking the England Athletics title at Coventry over 10km, Ian Richards reports.

Fresh from his record-breaking exploits over 5000m in Glasgow at the British Indoor Championships, Bosworth clocked 39:10 for the 10km event to reclaim the record he lost to Callum Wilkinson last year.

“Last week’s race indoors took a lot out of my legs, so I am really happy to back this up with another British record over 10km,” said Bosworth.

“I am looking forward to seeing what I can do over 20km next month.”

New British Record! 10k – 39:10@EnglandAthletic 10k Champ! 5yrs to the day, on the same course, was the last time I walked a 10k PB. (A British Record that day of 39.36) On tired legs from last weekend today was tough in the wind. But your support has given me such strength! https://t.co/YNaotn12BA — Tom Bosworth (@TomBosworth) March 1, 2020

Cameron Corbishley set a PB of 40:59 in second, while Tom Partington took third place in 44:43.

In the women’s race, the open 10km was won by Heather Lewis in a PB of 45:14 which moves her to fourth on the UK all-time list.

Behind her, Gemma Bridge was making a welcome return to racing and took the England title in 48:05.

The England silver went to Abigail Jennings in a PB of 52:26 with Natalie Myers taking the bronze in 55:38.

Trafford 10k, Manchester, March 1

James Hunt won the men’s race in a time of 29:45, while Jess Judd claimed the women’s title in 32:17 on a bright but windy morning.

Eilish McColgan was second in the women’s race in 32:26, while Andrew Davies was men’s runner-up in 30:14.

French Indoor Championships, Lievin, March 1

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam broke the Belgian indoor long jump record with a leap of 6.79m.

She also jumped 6.63m and 6.66m.

Renaud Lavillenie cleared 5.80m to win the men’s pole vault title ahead of his brother Valentin (5.70m).

SEC Conference Championships, USA, February 29

Grace Stark ran a world under-20 60m hurdles record of 7.91, finishing second behind Tonea Marshall’s 7.89.

Karsten Warholm Invitational, Norway, February 28

World 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm celebrated his 24th birthday by winning the 400m in a European-leading time of 45.97. Pavel Maslak was second in 46.47.

Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks cleared 5.80m to win the pole vault, while world indoor champion Juan Miguel Echevarria claimed long jump victory with an 8.08m leap.

Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships, Abbotstown, February 29-March 1

Ciara Neville clocked 7.30 to win the 60m title and equal the national under-23 record ahead of Joan Healy with 7.33 and Phil Healy with 7.36.

Phil Healy had set a championship record of 23.16 in the 200m the day before.

Dean Adams clocked 6.74 in the men’s 60m, while Mark English won the 800m title in 1:49.09.

Greek Indoor Championships, Piraeus, February 29

European champion Miltiadis Tentoglou leapt a European-leading long jump mark of 8.26m.

Polish Indoor Championships, Torun, February 28-29

Justyna Swiety-Ersetic won three titles in just over two hours, claiming gold in the 200m (23.64), 400m (53.09) and 4x200m.

Washington, USA, February 28-29

Ollie Thorner broke the British under-20 indoor heptathlon record with senior implements, recording PBs in the 60m, shot put, pole vault and 1000m for a total of 5445 points.

Alabama, USA, February 28-29

Amber Simpson became the first British women to throw over 20m indoors with the weight, recording 20.06m and 20.21m as she placed fourth.

Big Ten Championships, Ohio, USA, February 28-29

Emma Nwofor set a pentathlon PB of 4113 points and also clocked a UK-leading 60m hurdles PB of 8.07.

