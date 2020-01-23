A preview to this weekend’s celebration of running at the NEC

The National Running Show goes from strength to strength as it takes place this weekend (January 25-26) at the NEC in Birmingham for the third time.

The show is in partnership with Children with Cancer UK and opens its doors at 9am on Saturday as thousands of runners, sports brands, retailers, nutrition experts and race organisers gather under one roof for a two-day celebration of running.

With the 2020 show offering a larger floor space than in previous years (halls 17-18), visitors will be able to discover the latest kit, tech, nutrition and races from over 250 exhibitors, learn from inspiring speakers and improve their running technique thanks to the hands-on feature areas.

Opening what promises to be two packed days will be Linford Christie and Sally Gunnell (9am, Jan 25) followed by Kriss Akabusi and Dean Karnazes (9am, Jan 26).

Further speakers include Steve Cram, Jo Pavey, Camille Heron, Nicky Spinks, Anita Bean and Nick Butter, while Susie Chan and Iwan Thomas are acting as hosts.

Attractions include a running skills theatre, all-terrain running zone, ultra zone, OCR zone, trail zone, a 3D gait analysis section, nutrition advice zone, podiatry clinic, Steve Cram’s training camp, running bookshop, run café and treadmill challenge.

Mike Seaman, chief executive of Raccoon Events, said: “This will be our third edition of the event and we have so much planned to ensure that it really is the most successful show yet.

“No matter how far or how fast you run, there is something for everyone – from our superb feature areas through to our incredible range of exhibitors covering everything from apparel, footwear, accessories, tech and nutrition to race entry and charity fundraising.

“As always, our speaker line-up is incredible, and we cannot wait to be thrilled and inspired by all those taking to the stage.”

