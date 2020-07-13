Two-time Olympic champion clocks 11.00 into a -2.2m/s headwind on her season opener, while Daniel Stahl wins in Växjö and Ryan Crouser throws a world lead in Georgia

Velocity Fest, Kingston, Jamaica, July 11

Two-time Olympic 100m gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed victory on her season opener, clocking a world lead of 11.00 into a -2.2m/sec headwind. Shashaleee Forbes was second in 11.49.

Shericka Jackson won the 200m ahead of Elaine Thompson-Herah, 22.89 to 22.98 (-2.2m/s).

In blustery conditions, world long jump champion Tajay Gayle recorded a leap of 8.52m assisted by a +4.5m/s wind and also jumped a legal 8.23m (+1.6m/s).

Shanieka Ricketts won the triple jump with 14.11m (-0.9m/s).

Portland, USA, July 10

Shelby Houlihan and Moh Ahmed both smashed the North American 5000m records, clocking 14:23.92 and 12:47.20 respectively.

Weltklasse Zürich Inspiration Games, Switzerland, July 9

Noah Lyles ran 18.90 in the 200m race but it was later confirmed that he had only covered 185m after being put in the wrong starting place.

Allyson Felix, Sam Kendricks and Andre De Grasse were among the winners.

Växjö, Sweden, July 12

World discus champion Daniel Stahl threw 68.72m for his sixth win of the summer so far.

Georgia, USA, July 11

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser threw two world leads, first 21.83m in the second round and then 21.87m in the fifth round.

Katie Nageotte cleared 4.70m in the pole vault.

Akeem Bloomfield won the 200m in 20.80 (-0.3m/s) and Nathon Allen the 400m in 46.50.

Lyon, France, July 11

Alexandra Tavernier broke her own French hammer record with 74.94m in the second round.

Mélina Robert-Michon threw 61.44m in the discus.

Bulle, Switzerland, July 11

Ajla Del Ponte improved her 100m PB twice. She first ran 11.10 (+1.5m/s) to take 0.11 off her 2018 PB and then further improved to 11.08 (+0.7m/s).

She also clocked a slightly wind-assisted (+2.1 m/s) 200m time of 22.84.

Silvan Wicki ran a 100m PB of 10.11.

Kostenice, Czech Republic, July 12

At the Czech Half Marathon Championships, Vit Pavlista clocked 65:56 to win the men’s race ahead of Dominik Sadlo with a 66:49 PB, while Marcela Joglova won the women’s title in a 73:46 PB ahead of Vendula Frintova with a 74:08 PB.

A great day at the 🇨🇿 Half-marathon Championships today.

Happy to see road running again with Limited number of runners but more than 600 – together with organizers and media up to 1000 so we followed all restrictions. Normality returning slowly pic.twitter.com/s633IMHyrl — Libor Varhaník (@LiborVarhanik) July 12, 2020

Rieti, Italy, July 11

Erika Furlani cleared a PB of 1.94m in the high jump.

Berlin, Germany, July 12

European under-23 champion Alina Reh clocked 15:22 during a 5km road race.

Peter Herzog broke the Austrian record with 13:54 to win the men’s race.

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 12

European 10,000m champion Lonah Chemtai Salpeter ran 9:06.38 in a solo 3000m.

Madrid, Spain, July 9

Olympic and world 110m hurdles medallist Orlando Ortega clocked 15.57 for 150m.

