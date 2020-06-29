Scottish Athletics is planning a series of events if national championships cannot take place this year

This summer’s Scottish Championships are set to join the list of cancellations from the athletics fixture list due to the complexities in staging events under coronavirus restrictions.

Although the annual event was primed to attract a larger entry list than normal as athletes from across the UK seek out much-needed races, its original place in the schedule on September 5-6 in Grangemouth now clashes with the rearranged UK Championships in Manchester.

From Monday (June 29), outdoor sports can be held in Scotland behind closed doors under the easing of restrictions.

However, the complexities involved in implementing hygiene protocols and social distancing still mean the annual championships could be axed for what is thought to be the first time since the Second World War, with Scottish Athletics chief executive Mark Munro claiming it might be the fairest option for competitors and officials alike.

“We’ll be deciding in the next week whether we put on any Scottish Championships at all,” he said.

“We may be able to in theory but the facilities aren’t able to start reopening until Monday and a lot are not going to be open until August, like Aberdeen Sports Village.

“If you put athlete welfare at the forefront, is it fair to put it on when athletes haven’t had the chance to train normally? Technical eventers haven’t been able to do much at all. So we’ll review guidance next week in terms of what we might be able to, with social distancing.

“But if we don’t do it, we’ll certainly put on a series of events to bring athletes back into competition because we want them to get something before the autumn.”

