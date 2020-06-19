TJ Jones storms to a leading men’s time of 8:22 on the coast

Alex Eykelbosch and Ruby Sykes (pictured) moved to top of the women’s British Milers’ Club (BMC) virtual time trial leaderboard with impressive respective marks of 9:47 and 10:04 on an exciting second day of 3km action.

Dacorum & Tring athlete Eykelbosch, who clocked 9:53 for 3000m indoors last year, went six seconds quicker than that with her run in Phoenix, Arizona.

Holmfirth runner Sykes’ stint in the rain was challenged by Lisa Palmer-Blount (M40), who returned a stunning 10:11, and Kaitlyn Sheppard with 10:12.

Day one pacesetter Amie Bagnall (10:18) remained in the women’s top five, while under-13 Lillie Hellyer produced a swift 10:48.

Alex Crossland’s overnight men’s lead of 8:34 looked a sure bet to survive into Saturday, before Wirral under-17 TJ Jones (pictured below) took full advantage of a 20mph coastal tailwind to record 8:22 and storm into top spot.

Chris Thomas (8:35) held down third place overall.

Second quickest of day two was Bristol’s 8:26 3000m man Kurt Taylor with 8:38.

One second adrift of Taylor was the current M40 indoor champion James Thie with a stunning 8:39, with Charlie Haywood (8:42) easing into the top six.

Results can be found at data.opentrack.run/en-gb/x/2020/GBR/bmc3k

Click here to donate to chosen event charity MIND.

A day one report is here.

Reports by co-organisers Steve Green and Matt Long.

