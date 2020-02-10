From Armand Duplantis’ world pole vault best in Toruń to Jemma Reekie’s national records in New York, it has been a busy record-breaking weekend

While a full online report for the Copernicus Cup meeting in Toruń, where Armand Duplantis broke the world pole vault record, can be found here, and a round-up of Millrose Games action, which included two more British records run by Jemma Reekie, can be found here, below we list some of the top performances together with other recent highlights.

Orlen Copernicus Cup, Toruń, Poland, February 8

Click here for full report.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis cleared an incredible 6.17m to break the world pole vault record.

Britain’s 2018 world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi won the men’s 60m hurdles in 7.53 after a 7.58 heat, while Ethiopia’s world medallist Gudaf Tsegay clocked 4:00.09 to win the 1500m and runner-up Lemlem Hailu ran 4:01.79 to break the world under-20 indoor record.

NYRR Millrose Games, New York, USA, February 8

Click here for full report.

After breaking the British indoor 800m record the weekend before, Jemma Reekie added two more UK records to her CV as she improved the national indoor 1500m and mile marks to 4:00.52 and 4:17.88 respectively.

In an historic mile race, winner Elle Purrier clocked a US record of 4:16.85 (4:00.20 1500m split) as Konstanze Klosterhalfen was second in a German record of 4:17.26 (3:59.87 1500m).

Britain’s Chris O’Hare was among the winners in New York as the European indoor 3000m silver medallist clocked 3:55.61 for Wanamaker men’s mile victory ahead of Australia’s Olli Hoare with 3:56.47.

Both Donavan Brazier and Ajeé Wilson improved their own US indoor 800m marks with respective winning times of 1:44.22 and 1:58.29.

Perch Elite Tour, Rouen, France, February 8

Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks broke the US men’s pole vault record with 6.01m.

Sam Kendricks passe la barre des 6m01 au Kindarena ! 2eme performance américaine de tous les temps 💪🏻!#PercheEliteTour20 pic.twitter.com/rjEqDiKCjX — France 3 Normandie (@f3htenormandie) February 8, 2020

Harry Coppell cleared 5.80m, adding 9cm to his previous best for an Olympic qualifying mark and to move to third on the UK indoor all-time list.

British record-holder Holly Bradshaw won the women’s competition with her clearance of 4.63m.

Akron Ohio, USA, February 8

Lucy Bryan cleared a pole vault PB of 4.51m to improve her previous best by 1cm.

Hustopeče, Czech Republic, February 8

Tom Gale cleared a 2.33m high jump PB which moves him to fifth on the UK indoor all-time list and is an Olympic qualifier.

Kelechi Aguocha cleared 2.22m to move the 18-year-old to joint fourth on the UK under-20 indoor high jump all-time list.

In the women’s competition Nikki Manson improved to 1.93m ,while Morgan Lake cleared 1.90m.

PSD Bank Indoor Meeting, Dortmund, Germany, February 9

European indoor medallist Melissa Courtney-Bryant won the 3000m in 8:49.78 while her fellow Briton Piers Copeland, the European under-23 silver medallist, won the 1500m in 3:40.25.

Moscow, Russia, February 9

Maria Lasitskene cleared a world-leading indoor high jump PB of 2.05m to win ahead of Anna Chicherova with 1.96m.

Meeting Metz Moselle Athlélor, France, February 9

Yulimar Rojas moved to equal sixth on the world indoor triple jump all-time list with a Venezuelan record of 15.03m.

CrossCup Rotselaar, Belgium, February 9

Britain’s Kate Holt won the senior women’s race, with Izzy Fry finishing fourth.

Adam Hickey was second in the senior men’s race, just three seconds behind Belgium’s Lahsene Bouchikhi. Ellis Cross was sixth.

Shannon Flockhart, Alexandra Millard and Phoebe Anderson achieved a GB clean sweep in the junior women’s race, while Matthew Stonier led a British top four in the junior men’s event ahead of Oliver Newman, Tomer Tarragano and Charlie Brisley.

Tarawera Ultramarathon, New Zealand, February 8

GB international cross-country and ultra runner Tom Evans returned to ultra running after racing for Britain at the European Cross Country Championships and won the 102km event with 3000m of climb by over 30 minutes in a course record of 8:03:29.

What a run and what a welcome! @TomEvansUltra has won the 102km @taraweraultra #TUM102km, breaking the course record. Last month he spoke with @euancrumley for AW's training special and shared insight into why, for him, variety is key ➡️ https://t.co/68uOkvKGXv #interview https://t.co/s93Q3ByDiY — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) February 8, 2020

Belgium’s Manuela Soccol was the women’s winner in 9:39:49.

Storm Ciara

A number of UK events were cancelled on Sunday due to Storm Ciara.

A list of some of the events affected can be found here.

» See the February 13 issue of AW magazine for more from this week’s athletics and running events

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram