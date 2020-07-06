Mondo Duplantis clears 5.94m in Gothenburg, while ultra runner James Stewart runs fastest known time for 134-mile John Muir Way

A round-up of recent results as athletics competition continues to make a comeback.

Fastweb Cup, Rieti, Italy, July 4

Britain’s world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi made a winning return in Rieti, clocking 13.44 (+0.2m/sec) and then 13.48 (+0.8m/s) in the 110m hurdles.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Italy’s Luminosa Bogliolo twice clocked 12.93.

Italian 100m record-holder Filippo Tortu went quickest in the 100m, running 10.28 (+0.7m/s) in the heats, and placed second in the final with 10.31 (-0.1m/s) to Sean Safo-Antwi’s 10.29.

Italy’s European indoor high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi cleared 2.27m.

Showdown in Otown, Florida, USA, July 4

There were two world-leading runs by Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, first 50.52 in the 400m and then 22.61 (-1.1m/s) in the 200m.

Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith clocked 45.55 to win the men’s 400m by 0.01 ahead of Alejandro Perlaza of Colombia, as the USA’s 2008 Olympic champion LaShawn Merritt was third in 45.98.

The USA’s Kenny Bednarek clocked 20.06 (+1.9m/s) to win the 200m as well as 10.14 (+0.6m/s) to go quickest in the 100m final. He ran a 10.23 (+0.1m/s) 100m heat.

Also in the men’s 100m heats, Noah Lyles clocked a wind-assisted 9.93 (+4.00m/s), while Justin Gatlin ran 9.99 (+4.00m/s) and Trayvon Bromell clocked the fastest legal time with 10.04 (+1.6m/s) for his quickest mark since 2016 following injury struggles.

Britain’s Adam Gemili ran 10.51 (+0.2m/s) and then 10.39 (-0.1m/s).

Sha’Carri Richardson clocked 11.05 (+0.5m/s) in the women’s 100m final and 10.94 (+2.8m/s) in the heats.

In a solo triple jump, Christian Taylor leapt a best of 16.75m.

Bauhaus Jump Challenge, Gothenburg, Sweden, July 4

World pole vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis cleared a world lead of 5.94m and then had three attempts at 6.00m.

Michaela Meijer won the women’s event with 4.60m.

Test Wedstrijd, Papendal, Netherlands, July 4

Femke Bol improved her 400m hurdles PB by almost a second, with the 20-year-old clocking a world-leading 54.47.

It also beat the Dutch record time of 54.62 but will likely not be ratified as a record as there was only one other athlete in the race.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, European indoor 60m champion Nadine Visser clocked 12.90 (+0.9m/s) and then 12.99.

Hasselby, Sweden, July 4

World champion Daniel Stahl won the discus with a best of 66.55m as Simon Pettersson threw 66.32m.

Scotland, UK, July 3-4

GB ultra running international James Stewart ran an ‘FKT’ (fastest known time) for the 134-mile John Muir Way, clocking 21:53:22 for the route from Helensburgh on the west coast of Scotland to John Muir’s birthplace of Dunbar on the east coast.

It improves on the previous FKT by Kristian Delacour by more than 7 hours.

John Muir Way done. New FKT, unofficial in 21:53:22. Truly humbled by the support and love shown. Full reflections to follow. pic.twitter.com/V0FpgzzPYj — James Stewart (@james_stewart13) July 4, 2020

