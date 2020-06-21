Success for the GB senior team by just a single centimetre over the junior duo of George Hyde and Serena Vincent

The GB senior team of Sophie McKinna and Scott Lincoln claimed overall success in the Valhalla Virtual Shot Put Competition series after winning the final ‘Judgement Day’ event by just a single centimetre over the junior duo of George Hyde and Serena Vincent on Saturday.

The first event had also seen the two teams separated by only 1cm as juniors Vincent and Lewis Byng claimed victory ahead of senior British champions McKinna and Lincoln, while the tables were turned in the second competition.

With one win each it came down to a final decider, with the seniors scoring 37.73m and the juniors 37.72m after their 3 metre handicap was added.

Great finish to the Valhalla shot put series! 1cm win for the seniors which means an overall 2-1 to me and @shotputtlinco ! Very close to 18m today for me, 17.95, just missed the end. Getting closer pic.twitter.com/KHQSzBhyv0 — Sophie Mckinna (@sophiemac10) June 20, 2020

Although the results cannot count as official marks, all of Vincent’s valid throws were further than her official PB of 15.47m with the 4kg implement and she had a best of 16.15m, while Hyde’s best was 18.57m, which also improves on his official PB of 18.23m.

McKinna’s top mark was 17.95m, while Lincoln threw a best of 19.78m.

Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 6 Scott Lincoln - 7.26kg 19.42m 19.39m 19.66m 19.51m 19.61m 19.78m Sophie McKinna - 4kg 17.40m 17.62m X 17.72m 17.69m 17.95m George Hyde - 6kg 17.09m 17.79m 17.12m 18.45m 17.66m 18.57m Serena Vincent - 4kg 15.92m X 16.03m 16.08m 16.05m 16.15m

The event was created by Lincoln’s coach Paul Wilson and also featured an open competition, which saw athletes from a range of age groups around the world take part. The elite contest was streamed live for fans to watch on YouTube.

Full results can be found at instagram.com/valhallathrowsacademy/

The virtual competitions, which have been free to enter and had support from athletic equipment supplier Neuff, encouraged donations for the NHS and Wounded Highlanders.

