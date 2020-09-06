Laura Muir, Sam Kendricks and Ryan Crouser are among the athletes competing in Silesia, Poland

World Athletics Continental Tour Gold action continues on Sunday (September 6) and fans around the world can watch Skolimowska Memorial meeting action live.

Laura Muir, Sam Kendricks and Ryan Crouser are among the athletes competing at the event in Chorzow, Silesia in Poland.

Muir and her fellow Briton Eilish McColgan race the women’s 1500m at 18:45 local time (17:45 UK).

A timetable, entry lists and live results during the competition can be found here.

Specific broadcasters will show the action in various territories (click here for further info). Fans from all other territories, including the UK, will be able to watch via the live World Athletics YouTube channel stream below.

The stream will be live from from 18:00-20:30 CEST (17:00-19:30 BST).

