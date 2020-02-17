Coverage of British universities and colleges action in Sheffield, plus Malaika Mihambo’s world lead in Berlin, Barcelona Half Marathon highlights and more

While world records were being broken in Glasgow and Monaco, there were a number of other highlights on a busy weekend of action.

Click the links below to read our separate event reports and see further highlights listed beneath that.

Mondo Duplantis raises his own world record in Glasgow

Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie storm to success in Glasgow

Joshua Cheptegei smashes world 5km record in Monaco

Christian Coleman wins US 60m title in 6.37

Adam Clarke and Anna Emilie Møller lead fast times in Armagh

BUCS Indoor Championships, Sheffield, February 14-16

British pole vault record-holder Holly Bradshaw was among the winners as she claimed her first BUCS title after clearing a season’s best of 4.65m.

Isabelle Boffey stepped down from 800m to win the 400m title in 53.65, while Amy Griffiths claimed 1500m gold in 4:22.88.

Andrew Morgan-Harrison stormed to a PB and championship best of 20.66 to win the men’s 200m, while the women’s title was claimed by Jazmine Moss in 23.88.

Reynold Banigo jumped a BUCS record of 7.72m and Jade O’Dowda 6.16m to win the long jump titles.

NEW BUCS RECORD@NTUSport's Reynold Banigo has beaten a 10-year-old #BUCSNationals indoor record, jumping a massive 7.72m pic.twitter.com/zSyzeBouOc — BUCS (@BUCSsport) February 16, 2020

Para athlete Harrison Walsh improved his F44 shot put world record to 15.89m, while Lydia Church threw 10.92m to win the ambulant shot put.

The first day of action saw Charlie Dobson win the men’s 60m title in a championship best of 6.64, while Cheyanne Evans-Gray won the women’s race also in a CBP of 7.28 as Alisha Rees ran 7.32 in second to improve her own recently-set Scottish record.

ISTAF Indoor, Berlin, February 14

Germany’s world long jump champion Malaika Mihambo won with a world-leading meeting record leap of 7.07m in front of home fans.

#istafindoor Gratulation an Malaika Mihambo. Ein großartiger Versuch über 7,07m pic.twitter.com/C8pyCoFqGs — ISTAF Berlin (@ISTAF_Berlin) February 14, 2020

Another local win came in the women’s 60m as Lisa Marie Kwayie claimed victory in 7.25, while Emre Zafer Barnes of Turkey won the men’s race in 6.60.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan won the 60m hurdles in 7.89, while Valentin Lavillenie and Rutger Koppelaar claimed joint pole vault victory with 5.61m.

GB’s James Dasaolu continued his comeback from injury by running 6.75 in the 60m heats and 6.78 in the final.

eDreams Barcelona Half Marathon, Spain, February 16

Kenya’s Victor Chumo and Ethiopia’s Ashete Bekere gained victory, clocking respective times of 59:58 and 66:37.

Britain’s Charlotte Arter was fifth in the women’s race in 70:01, while Ben Connor was eighth in the men’s in 61:34.

Samantha Harrison was 13th in 71:44 and Tracy Barlow 17th in 72:12.

Kristian Jones ran 63:09 for 22nd, while Josh Griffiths clocked 63:33 for 29th.

Gensan Giulietta & Romeo Half Marathon, Italy, February 16

Joel Mwangi won the men’s race in 60:40 as Solomon Koech was second in 60:56 and Ishmael Kalale was third in 61:26. Sondre Nordstad Moen finished fourth in 61:28.

Valeria Straneo won the women’s race in 71:34 from Lenah Jerotich with 71:43 and Giovanna Epis with 72:13.

Husky Classic, Seattle, USA, February 14-15

Britain’s James West won the men’s mile in 3:57.43, while Mark Scott was second in the men’s 3000m, clocking 7:46.11.

Japanese National 20km Championships, Kobe, February 16

Toshikazu Yamanishi won the men’s 20km race walk in a world-leading 77:36, while Kumiko Okada won the women’s race in 89:56.

Kenyan Cross Country Championships, Nairobi, February 15

Kibiwott Kandie won the men’s race in 29:57.7 as Geoffrey Kamworor reportedly got misdirected near the finish and was second in 30:05.5.

Sheila Chelangat clocked 34:34.9 to win the women’s 10km ahead of Stacy Ndiwa (34:40.4).

» See the February 29 issue of AW magazine for more from this week’s athletics and running events

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram