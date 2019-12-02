European 5000m silver medallist starts her winter with a win in Sheffield

Percy Pud 10km, Sheffield, December 1

Eilish McColgan clocked a PB of 31:48 to successfully round off 2019 and start her winter with a win.

The European 5000m silver medallist was back in action after a three week break and claimed women’s race victory ahead of Lauren Heyes (34:32).

McColgan’s mark improves on her previous best of 31:51 clocked in Doha at the beginning of the year and consolidates her place at 11th on the UK all-time list.

Gives me a lot of confidence off the back of my break, and hopefully a good indicator of things to come.. Maybe I'll take a 3 week holiday more often! 😜 Joking aside, it's a great way to cap off 2019 and a really promising start to my winter training! 🤗 #2019 #percypud pic.twitter.com/I7A4vwU3Fp — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) December 1, 2019

Omar Ahmed won the men’s race in 29:00 ahead of Andrew Heyes in 29:19.

Both winning times were course records, earning McColgan and Ahmed £1000 cheques.

“When you consider how ‘undulating’ our course is, these are both phenomenal race times posted,” said organisers.

A total of 2815 participants completed the 27th running of the Steel City Striders event.

Alton Sports Hampshire Cross Country League, Aldershot, November 30

Reading’s Jess Gibbon won the 5.9km women’s race in 21:58, finishing 32 seconds ahead of Aldershot, Farnham & District’s recent 2:26 marathoner Steph Twell.

Annabel Gummow of Winchester was third in 22:34.

Under-20 athlete Cameron Allen won the men’s 9.1km race in 31:36 ahead of Twell’s husband Joe Morwood (31:50) and Corey De’Ath (32:09) as Aldershot athletes filled the first five places.

Podium 5k, Barrowford, November 30

Ciara Mageean won the women’s race in 15:48, while Andy Smith won the men’s in 14:52.

Podium wins in arctic conditions for Andy Smith 14.52 and @ciaramageean 15.48 (times unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/m690XPjxDv — podium 5k road race (@podium5k) November 30, 2019

Fukuoka Marathon, Japan, December 1

Morocco’s El Mahjoub Dazza won by more than two minutes in 2:07:10.

Japan’s Taku Fujimoto (2:09:36) and Jo Fukuda (2:10:33) completed the podium.

Osaka Marathon, Japan, December 1

Ethiopia’s Asefa Tefera (2:07:47) and Aberu Mekuria (2:26:29) both set course records to win.

Montferland Run 15km, Netherlands, December 1

Kenya’s Geoffrey Koech won the men’s race in 42:13, five seconds ahead of his compatriot Josphat Boit.

Ethiopia’s 19-year-old Tsige Gebreselama won the women’s race in 47:29 from Kenya’s Joan Chelimo (47:37).

Canadian Cross Country Championships, Abbotsford, November 30

Genevieve Lalonde won the senior women’s title as Scotland’s Sarah Inglis was second, nine seconds back.

Mike Tate won the senior men’s title.

Raise your arms into the sky, the 2019 Canadian Cross Country Championships are in the books 🙌#ACXC2019 #ACXC pic.twitter.com/K3cxU6R7C4 — Athletics Canada (@AthleticsCanada) December 1, 2019

Manchester Road Race, USA, November 28

Eric Jenkins (21:19) kicked to win the Thanksgiving Day 4.748-mile event ahead of Edward Cheserek (21:22) and GB’s Andrew Butchart (21:23).

Edna Kiplagat (24:30) won the women’s title from Sally Kipyego (24:43) and Molly Seidel (24:43).

Ladywell Winter 5000m, Catford, November 28

Clare Elms set her 20th world or British W55 record of the year when she improved her 5000m time by six seconds to 17:36.4 as she won a quality women’s race from Amelia Pettitt and Katy Rowland.

Clare Elms sets her 20th British Masters W55 record of 2019 when she wins the women’s 5000m at Ladywell ahead of Surrey League winner Amelia Petitt in 17:36.4 pic.twitter.com/z8hfP1OxT0 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) November 28, 2019

Aaron Phelps won the fastest men’s race in a PB 14:51.7.

