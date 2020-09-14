World 200m champion runs 17.12 on her home track, while multiple Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft beats four world record times at Stoke Mandeville

On a busy week’s athletics there were further great performances by British middle-distance runners but some young British throwers also showed great promise.

Laura Muir strengthened her hold on the world lead at 1500m in Berlin with a runaway victory in 3:57.40, with Laura Weightman following her home in a PB 4:00.09, whereas Karsten Warholm provided the non-British highlight with a 47.08 400m hurdles victory.

Mo Farah and Lily Partridge gained impressive half-marathon wins in Antrim, although for many the highlight was Tommy Hughes’ astonishing M60 world record of 71:09.

Jake Wightman (1:44.18) and Muir (1:58.84) also had impressive 800m wins at Ostrava.

British Wheelchair Athletics Association GP, Stoke Mandeville, September 13

Although they will not be ratified as official world records, Hannah Cockroft showed fantastic form by bettering the old marks with T34 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m wins in 16.71, 30.09, 55.98 and 1:49.85.

1️⃣ meet, 1️⃣ day, 4️⃣ new personal best times! ⏱😱

Unfortunately the meet wasn’t @ParaAthletics sanctioned so the times won’t stand as World Records, but to go under the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m World Records is one day is definitely not what I expected this year! pic.twitter.com/feSCay0q7N — Hannah Cockroft MBE, DL (@HCDream2012) September 12, 2020

Norman Park, Bromley, September 11

Despite having raced lightly this summer, world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith showed she is still in shape with a 17.12 (0.4m/sec) win over 150m, just 0.06 of a second down on Bianca Williams’ UK best which was set at Newham three years ago.

In addition, Jess Tappin ran 26.10 (-0.2m/s) for 200m hurdles.

ETC September Invitational Throws Series, September 12

Lewis Byng smashed his outdoor PB with the 6kg shot as he threw 19.71m to go break the UK under-20 record. The previous best was Curtis Griffiths-Parker’s 19.30m in 2009.

Nick Percy won the discus with 61.88m and Kirsty Law the women’s contest with 57.60m to defeat Jade Lally (56.70m). However the most notable performance came in third place as Zara Obamakinwa added over four-and-a-half metres to her PB with 51.69m. That also added nine centimetres to Emma Merry’s 30-year-old UK under-17 record.

BIGish High Jump Mini Series 2020, Chelmsford, September 13

Julia Machin added a sensational 16 centimetres to the UK W50 outdoor high jump record when she jumped 1.66m. It now means the former international holds all the W35 to W50 national age-group records.

Poznan, Poland, September 11

Piers Copeland won the 1500m in 3:37.51 with British champion George Mills setting a PB 3:38.06 in fifth.

Other British winners were Kristal Awuah at 100m (11.37), Alex Bell at 800m (2:01.60) and Jessica Turner at 400m hurdles (55.89), whereas in the shot put Poland’s Michal Haratyk broke the stadium record with 21.55m.

French Championships, Albi, September 12-13

Teenager Cyrena Samba-Mayela improved to 12.73 to win the 100m hurdles title while Wilhem Belocian won the 110m hurdles in 13.20. Renaud Lavillenie won his 10th outdoor pole vault title with a 5.80m clearance from younger brother Valentin’s 5.70m.

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango won the triple jump with a wind-assisted 17.33m (2.5m/s). Olympic silver medallist Melina Robert-Michon won her 33rd national title in the discus with 60.07m.

Japanese University Championships, Niigata, September 11-13

Yuki Hashioka achieved a world-leading 8.29m in the long jump.

Coulsdon, September 12

Katie Snowden ran 2:01.91 in a mixed 800m ahead of Ellie Baker’s 2:03.93.

Continental Tour Silver, Samorin, September 11

Olympic finalist Cindy Ofili won the women’s 100m hurdles comfortably in 12.99 (0.4m/s). Laviai Nielsen ran 51.70 to win the women’s 400m. In the men’s 400m, Brits in action included Rabah Yousif 46.13, Joe Brier 46.61 and Alex Haydock-Wilson with 47.00.

RunThrough Battersea Park 10km, September 6

Matt Dickinson won in a PB time of 30:48. Julia Bijl won the women’s race in 35:34.

Go Beyond Ultra Shires & Spires, Naseby, Northamptonshire, September 6

In what may well prove to have been a first in the Covid-19 race era, batches of 80 runners at a time were sent off at five-minute intervals before the times were co-ordinated to give the fastest over four distances, Martin Duff reports.

Hitherto, athletes had been limited to a maximum of a dozen starting together but the successful staging of this event argues well for the cross-country league season when such numbers are the norm at least in the age-group races.

Fastest Overall (35M MT): 1 J Chennel (Higham) 4:08:51; 2 J Taylor IR&N, M40) 4:44:02; 3 B Shirley (W’boro, M40) 4:47:11

M50: W Raybould (Human E) 4:51:06

Women: 1 G Fullen (Bed H, W55) 5:36:27; 2 S Rees (Hook N, W50) 6:16:04; 3 J Rose (North, W45) 6:21:07

Fastest Overall (26.6M MT): C Chapman (Woott RR, M40) 4:27:36

Women: N Green (Harp, W40) 4:36:08

Fastest Overall (13.4M MT): C Stuckley (WV Tri) 92:24

Women: Z Kemp (Human E, W40) 1:43:21

Fastest Overall (10km Road): A Clark (Kett) 39:24

Women: L Wilkie (Kett, W35) 48:05

