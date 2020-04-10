Steve Smythe continues our end-of-season merit rankings by analysing the under-13 performances

This looked very easy to rank after the National when Alden Collier added victory to earlier wins at the South, Stirling, Liverpool and Milton Keynes.

However he lost form in his last two races and cedes top spot to unbeaten Henry Sheffield, who raced lightly but won at Loughborough and at Cardiff.

Loughborough runner-up Sam Plummer (the first U13 in the ESAA race) and National runner-up Gianleo Stubbs follow.

The overall ranking was made difficult by a number of Scottish athletes running well early season but then drawing a blank at Loughborough.

Just missing out on the top 20 are William Birchall and Alexander Middleton who made the top 10 at Loughborough and Nottingham respectively plus Finlay Goodman and Charlie Stanway who made the top 15 at both. Liverpool runner-up Oliver Patton and Northern winner Alex Boyer failed to show the same form elsewhere or at Loughborough.

Athletes who achieved the following were considered for the rankings: Top 40 ESAA (JB) (3 U15); Top 12: CAU, National; Top 8 Liverpool; Top 6: Stirling, Scotland; Top 3: North, South, Milton Keynes, Cardiff

Key of major events: Card = Cardiff, CAU = Inter-Counties, ECR = English X Relays, ESCF = English Schools Cup Final, ESJB = English Schools Junior Boys, Liv = Liverpool, LYG = London Youth Games, Mids = Midlands, Mil K = Milton Keynes, Nat = National; NE = North East, Nth = North, NSIC = Northern Schools IC, Sco = Scotland, SCR= Scottish Relays, SES = South East Schools, SSC = Scottish short course, Sth = South, Stirl = Stirling, SWIC = South West Inter Counties, SWS = South West Schools

1 Henry Sheffield (Ciren)

1 CAU 13:12, 1 SWIC 11:11, 1 Card 9:21, 1 Glos

2 Alden Collier (Chilt)

1 Nat 14:21; 29 CAU 14:07, 333 ESJB 18:37, 1 Sth 11:24; 1 Stirl 11:27, 1 Liv 10:41, 1 Mil K 10:41, 1 Bucks, 1 Bucks Sch SthCR 6:54

3 Sam Plummer (C&T)

2 CAU 13:25, 13 ESJB 15:06 (1 U13),4 Sth 11:46, 4 SES 14:18, 4 SIC 10:57, 2 Esx, 3 Esx Sch

4 Gianleo Stubbs (SB)

2 Nat 14:22, 3 CAU 13:31, 14 ESJB 15:08 (2 U13), 1 SIC 10:46, 2 LYG 7:29, 1 Herts, 1 Herts Sch, ECR 7:17, SthCR 6:59

5 Alex Dack (Than)

4 Nat 14:40, 5 CAU 13:39, 32 ESJB 15:29 (3 U13), 11 Sth 12:05, 3 SIC 10:55, 1 Kent, 7 Kent Sc¶

6 James Lewis (Win) (2019: 5)

3 Nat 14:29, 20 CAU 13:59, 44 ESJB 15:36, 2 SIC 10:50, 3 SES 14:12, 1 Hants, 4 Hants Sch, ECR 7:16

7 Zachary Dunne (Norw)

6 Nat 14:47, 132 ESJB 16:13, 2 Sth 11:42, 5 SIC 11:06, ECR 7:01, SthCR 7:17

8 Beau MacDonald (S’end)

8 Nat 14:56, 4 CAU 13:36, 71 ESJG 15:51, 8 Sth 11:58, 8 SES 14:39, 1 ESCF 11:20, 1 Esx, 10 Esx Sch

9 Owen Smith (AFD)

7 Nat 14:55, 7 CAU 13:46, 64 ESJB 15:48, 9 SES 14:41, 6 Hants, 6 Hants Sch

10 Craig Shennan (Giff N)

1 Sco 11:07, 8 Sco Sch 15:10, 3 Stirl 11:47, 3 Liv 10:58, 2 SWD 11:52, ScCR 9:27

11 Rowan Whitworth (Living)

2 Sco 11:28, 2 Stirl 11:45, 1 SED11:27

12 Charlie Hague (Exe)

6 CAU 13:42, 4 Liv 11:03, 3 Mil K 10:06, 4 SWIC 11:37, 6 Dev Sch

13 Iwan Thomas (Carm)

21 CAU 14:01, 1 Welsh 11:13, 5 Stirl 12:24, 5 Liv 11:14, 3 Card 9:46, 2 WIR 8:40

14 Alastair Nugent (Giff N)

5 Sco 11:34, 1 Sco Sch 11:29, 6 Stirl 12:25, 7 Liv 11:15, 3 SWD 12:09, 1 Renf, ScCR 9:31

15 James Alexander (Gars)

6 Sco 11:36, 7 Stirl 12:26, 6 Liv 11:15, 2 Sco Sch 11:35

16 Joe Machin (Norw)

9 Nat 15:05, 14 CAU 13:55, 58 ESJB 15:47, 6 Sth 11:53, 15 SIC 11:23, 1 Norf, 3 Norf Sch, ECR 7:35, SthCR 7:24

17 Archie Pinder (Chilt)

11 CAU 13:50, 12 Nat 13:50, 90 ESJB 15:56, 24 Sth 12:20, 6 Herts, SthCR 7:17

18 Cameron Barnes (Bed C)

5 Nat 14:41, 134 ESJB 16:14, 28 Sth 12:23, 1 East 11:02, 3 Beds, 1 Bucks Sch, ECR 7:38

19 Chris Oliveira (N Dev)

8 CAU 13:49, 1 SWS 11:21, 3 SWIC 11:25, 5 ESCF 11:35, 1 Dev

20 Christy O’Hare (Midd)

9 CAU 13:50, 127 ESJB 13:50, 4 Nth 9:41, 15 NSIC 15:51, 1 Yks, 8 N Yks Sch

