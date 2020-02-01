GB international clocks 15:49 for the world’s fastest time by a female parkrunner

Charlotte Arter was already the world’s fastest ever female parkrunner but on Saturday morning (February 1) she went even quicker, clocking 15:49 in Cardiff for a one-second improvement on her previous best set last year at the same venue.

The 2018 British 10,000m champion finished eighth overall on the 5km Blackweir course, with Paul Graham of Pontypridd Roadents AC first to finish in 14:50, which looks to have been quickest parkrun time overall this week.

James McCrae was second overall in a parkrun PB of 14:57, while Clara Evans was second female, also clocking a parkrun PB of 16:04.

New female world record on our Blackweir course this morning. Fantastic! 💪 Congratulations @charlottearter @parkrunUK https://t.co/sv6M4yb9UE — Cardiff parkrun (@cardiffparkrun) February 1, 2020

Before Saucony athlete Arter ran 15:50 at the Cardiff event in January 2019, the previous female parkrun record had been 15:55, which was set by Hannah Walker at St Albans in 2013.

Cardiff’s Arter broke the Welsh half-marathon record with a time of 69:40 in Barcelona last February and now sits 10th on the UK all-time list, while she ended her year with a seventh-place finish at the European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon.

Her 5km road PB is 15:39, while her best for 5000m on the track is 15:40.15.

