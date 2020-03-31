The COVID-19 outbreak continues to cause widespread cancellations and postponements as athletics activity across the world is frozen
Following advice from UK Athletics and the home country federations, athletics until the end of May has been suspended in the UK. Some events have been completely cancelled but many are postponing their dates until later this year.
Across the world the biggest event of all, the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, has been postponed until next year and here is a summary of some of the other affected major meetings at home and abroad.
Due to the rescheduled Olympics, the World Athletics Championships in Oregon looks set to move to 2022.
INTERNATIONAL
World Athletics’ indoor and half-marathon championships are among the key overseas events to have set new dates. In addition the Diamond League meetings in April and May have been called off.
|Event
|Date
|New date?
|Paris Half Marathon
|March 1
|September 6
|World University Cross Country Champs, Marrakech
|March 7
|NCAA Championships, Albuquerque
|March 13-14
|Barcelona Marathon
|March 15
|October 25
|NYC Half, New York
|March 15
|Connemarathon, Ireland
|March 16
|September 27
|European Throwing Cup, Leiria
|March 21-22
|Limassol Marathon, Cyprus
|March 22
|November 22
|European Masters Indoor Champs, Portugal
|March 15-21
|January 10-21, 2021
|World Indoor Champs, Nanjing
|March 13-15
|March 19-21, 2021
|Carlsbad 5000, California
|March 21-22
|September 18-20
|Antrim Coast Half Marathon
|March 21-22
|September 12
|Lisbon Half Marathon
|March 22
|September 6
|Jamaican Boys & Girls Champs, Kingston
|March 24-28
|Prague Half Marathon
|March 28
|September 6
|UAE Healthy Kidney 10km, New York
|March 28
|World Half Marathon, Gydnia
|March 29
|October 17
|Madrid Half Marathon
|March 29
|October 4
|Run Rome The Marathon
|March 29
|Euro Masters road races, Madeira
|April 2-4
|October 29-31
|Stanford Invitational, United States
|April 4
|Paris Marathon
|April 5
|October 18
|Great Ireland Run
|April 5
|Bratislava Marathon
|April 5
|September 6
|Istanbul Half Marathon
|April 5
|September 20
|Rotterdam Marathon
|April 5
|October 25
|Two Oceans Marathon, South Africa
|April 11
|Arab Championships, Tunisia
|April 11-14
|Mt Sac Relays, United States
|April 16-18
|Wanda Diamond League, Doha
|April 17
|Possibly September/October
|Boston Marathon
|April 20
|September 14
|Penn Relays, United States
|April 23-25
|Bonn Marathon
|April 26
|October 18
|Madrid Marathon
|April 26
|November 15
|Belgrade Marathon
|April 26
|October 18
|World Race Walking Team Champs, Minsk
|May 2-3
|Wanda Diamond League, China
|May 9
|Unknown
|Wanda Diamond League, Shanghai
|May 16
|August 13
|Goteborgsvarvet road race, Sweden
|May 16
|Possibly August
|Wanda Diamond League, Stockholm
|May 24
|Unknown
|Wanda Diamond League, Naples/Rome
|May 28
|Unknown
|Gotzis Hypomeeting
|May 30-31
|Wanda Diamond League, Rabat
|May 31
|Unknown
|FBK Games, Hengelo
|June 1
|June 6, 2021
|World Para Athletics European Championships
|June 2-7
|European 10,000m Cup
|June 6
|European Mountain Running Champs, Portugal
|July 4
|2021
|World U20 Champs, Nairobi
|July 7-12
|Undecided
|European U18 Champs, Rieti
|July 16-19
|World Masters T&F Champs, Toronto
|July 20-August 1
|Olympic Games
|July 24-August 9
|July 23-August 8, 2021
|Paralympic Games
|August 25-September 6
|August 24-September 5, 2021
DOMESTIC
London is among the spring marathons that have now moved to autumn, which looks like creating a super-busy September and October period (unless they have to be postponed for a second time).
|Event
|Date
|New date?
|Omagh Half Marathon, Northern Ireland
|March 28
|June 27
|South London Harriers vs Thames Hare & Hounds Mob Match
|March 28
|Undecided
|Scottish 6/4-stage Road Relays, Livingston
|March 28
|Midland Indoor Champs, Birmingham
|March 28-29
|Bracknell Young Athletes Open
|March 28
|Woodford Green Open Graded
|March 28
|Hastings Half Marathon
|March 29
|London Landmarks Half Marathon
|March 29
|Trafford Medal Meeting
|March 29 (and April 13)
|Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League, Druridge Bay
|March 29
|Cardiff Bay 10km
|March 29
|November 15
|English National Road Relays, Sutton Park
|April 4
|Charnwood Open, Loughborough
|April 4
|Taunton Marathon and Half Marathon
|April 5
|Asics Greater Manchester Marathon
|April 5
|October 11
|Reading Half Marathon
|April 5
|November 1
|Peterborough Marathon
|April 5
|Undecided
|Great Welsh Marathon
|April 5
|September 27
|Brighton Marathon
|April 19
|September 20
|British Masters 10km, Falkirk
|April 19
|September 20
|ABP Newport Wales Marathon
|April 19
|October 25
|Wessex Young Athletes' League
|April 19 & 26
|Possibly September
|Southern Athletics League, various
|April 25
|Ultra North, Newcastle
|April 25
|Virgin Money London Marathon
|April 26
|October 4
|ABP Southampton Marathon
|April 26
|June 21
|Rightmove Milton Keynes Marathon
|May 2-3
|September 5-6 TBC
|Three Forts Challenge
|May 3
|May 2, 2021
|Great Bristol 10K
|May 3
|National Athletics League, various venues
|May 3-4
|BUCS Track & Field Champs
|May 8-10
|Sunderland City Runs
|May 9-10
|September 26-27
|British Masters Road Relays, Sutton Park
|May 16
|Anglo Celtic Plate 100km & British Champs
|May 16
|Likely late summer
|Loughborough International
|May 17
|RunFestRun, Windsor
|May 22-24
|September 4-6
|Edinburgh Marathon
|May 23-24
|September 5-6
|Great Manchester Run
|May 24
|September 6
|Vitality Westminster Mile
|May 24
|Possibly autumn
|Vitality London 10,000
|May 25
|Possibly autumn
|Brighton Run2Music
|May 30
|October 17
|Great Birmingham 10K
|May 31
|Night of the 10,000m PBs
|June 6
|British Masters 10,000m, race walks & pentathlon, Oxford
|June 7
|Scottish Schools Championships, Grangemouth
|June 12-13
|National Athletics League, various
|June 14-15
|New Balance English Schools Track & Field Championships
|July 10-11
|SIAB Schools International, Bedford
|July 18
British Milers’ Club events in April and May are off, including the grand prix meets in Trafford on May 16 and Watford on May 30.
Established autumn major events
These major marathons have always had their dates set in the autumn and will now find London and Boston and the World Half in close proximity on the calendar.
Berlin Marathon – September 27
Chicago Marathon – October 11
Amsterdam Marathon – October 18
Frankfurt Marathon – October 25
TCS New York City Marathon – November 1
