The COVID-19 outbreak continues to cause widespread cancellations and postponements as athletics activity across the world is frozen

Following advice from UK Athletics and the home country federations, athletics until the end of May has been suspended in the UK. Some events have been completely cancelled but many are postponing their dates until later this year.

Across the world the biggest event of all, the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, has been postponed until next year and here is a summary of some of the other affected major meetings at home and abroad.

Due to the rescheduled Olympics, the World Athletics Championships in Oregon looks set to move to 2022.

INTERNATIONAL

World Athletics’ indoor and half-marathon championships are among the key overseas events to have set new dates. In addition the Diamond League meetings in April and May have been called off.

Event Date New date? Paris Half Marathon March 1 September 6 World University Cross Country Champs, Marrakech March 7 NCAA Championships, Albuquerque March 13-14 Barcelona Marathon March 15 October 25 NYC Half, New York March 15 Connemarathon, Ireland March 16 September 27 European Throwing Cup, Leiria March 21-22 Limassol Marathon, Cyprus March 22 November 22 European Masters Indoor Champs, Portugal March 15-21 January 10-21, 2021 World Indoor Champs, Nanjing March 13-15 March 19-21, 2021 Carlsbad 5000, California March 21-22 September 18-20 Antrim Coast Half Marathon March 21-22 September 12 Lisbon Half Marathon March 22 September 6 Jamaican Boys & Girls Champs, Kingston March 24-28 Prague Half Marathon March 28 September 6 UAE Healthy Kidney 10km, New York March 28 World Half Marathon, Gydnia March 29 October 17 Madrid Half Marathon March 29 October 4 Run Rome The Marathon March 29 Euro Masters road races, Madeira April 2-4 October 29-31 Stanford Invitational, United States April 4 Paris Marathon April 5 October 18 Great Ireland Run April 5 Bratislava Marathon April 5 September 6 Istanbul Half Marathon April 5 September 20 Rotterdam Marathon April 5 October 25 Two Oceans Marathon, South Africa April 11 Arab Championships, Tunisia April 11-14 Mt Sac Relays, United States April 16-18 Wanda Diamond League, Doha April 17 Possibly September/October Boston Marathon April 20 September 14 Penn Relays, United States April 23-25 Bonn Marathon April 26 October 18 Madrid Marathon April 26 November 15 Belgrade Marathon April 26 October 18 World Race Walking Team Champs, Minsk May 2-3 Wanda Diamond League, China May 9 Unknown Wanda Diamond League, Shanghai May 16 August 13 Goteborgsvarvet road race, Sweden May 16 Possibly August Wanda Diamond League, Stockholm May 24 Unknown Wanda Diamond League, Naples/Rome May 28 Unknown Gotzis Hypomeeting May 30-31 Wanda Diamond League, Rabat May 31 Unknown FBK Games, Hengelo June 1 June 6, 2021 World Para Athletics European Championships June 2-7 European 10,000m Cup June 6 European Mountain Running Champs, Portugal July 4 2021 World U20 Champs, Nairobi July 7-12 Undecided European U18 Champs, Rieti July 16-19 World Masters T&F Champs, Toronto July 20-August 1 Olympic Games July 24-August 9 July 23-August 8, 2021 Paralympic Games August 25-September 6 August 24-September 5, 2021

DOMESTIC

London is among the spring marathons that have now moved to autumn, which looks like creating a super-busy September and October period (unless they have to be postponed for a second time).

Event Date New date? Omagh Half Marathon, Northern Ireland March 28 June 27 South London Harriers vs Thames Hare & Hounds Mob Match March 28 Undecided Scottish 6/4-stage Road Relays, Livingston March 28 Midland Indoor Champs, Birmingham March 28-29 Bracknell Young Athletes Open March 28 Woodford Green Open Graded March 28 Hastings Half Marathon March 29 London Landmarks Half Marathon March 29 Trafford Medal Meeting March 29 (and April 13) Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League, Druridge Bay March 29 Cardiff Bay 10km March 29 November 15 English National Road Relays, Sutton Park April 4 Charnwood Open, Loughborough April 4 Taunton Marathon and Half Marathon April 5 Asics Greater Manchester Marathon April 5 October 11 Reading Half Marathon April 5 November 1 Peterborough Marathon April 5 Undecided Great Welsh Marathon April 5 September 27 Brighton Marathon April 19 September 20 British Masters 10km, Falkirk April 19 September 20 ABP Newport Wales Marathon April 19 October 25 Wessex Young Athletes' League April 19 & 26 Possibly September Southern Athletics League, various April 25 Ultra North, Newcastle April 25 Virgin Money London Marathon April 26 October 4 ABP Southampton Marathon April 26 June 21 Rightmove Milton Keynes Marathon May 2-3 September 5-6 TBC Three Forts Challenge May 3 May 2, 2021 Great Bristol 10K May 3 National Athletics League, various venues May 3-4 BUCS Track & Field Champs May 8-10 Sunderland City Runs May 9-10 September 26-27 British Masters Road Relays, Sutton Park May 16 Anglo Celtic Plate 100km & British Champs May 16 Likely late summer Loughborough International May 17 RunFestRun, Windsor May 22-24 September 4-6 Edinburgh Marathon May 23-24 September 5-6 Great Manchester Run May 24 September 6 Vitality Westminster Mile May 24 Possibly autumn Vitality London 10,000 May 25 Possibly autumn Brighton Run2Music May 30 October 17 Great Birmingham 10K May 31 Night of the 10,000m PBs June 6 British Masters 10,000m, race walks & pentathlon, Oxford June 7 Scottish Schools Championships, Grangemouth June 12-13 National Athletics League, various June 14-15 New Balance English Schools Track & Field Championships July 10-11 SIAB Schools International, Bedford July 18

British Milers’ Club events in April and May are off, including the grand prix meets in Trafford on May 16 and Watford on May 30.

Established autumn major events

These major marathons have always had their dates set in the autumn and will now find London and Boston and the World Half in close proximity on the calendar.

Berlin Marathon – September 27

Chicago Marathon – October 11

Amsterdam Marathon – October 18

Frankfurt Marathon – October 25

TCS New York City Marathon – November 1

» The fast-changing situation of the pandemic means more and more events are being called off deeper into the summer. We recommend you check official event website for the latest updates

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram