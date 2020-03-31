The COVID-19 outbreak continues to cause widespread cancellations and postponements as athletics activity across the world is frozen

Following advice from UK Athletics and the home country federations, athletics until the end of May has been suspended in the UK. Some events have been completely cancelled but many are postponing their dates until later this year.

Across the world the biggest event of all, the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, has been postponed until next year and here is a summary of some of the other affected major meetings at home and abroad.

Due to the rescheduled Olympics, the World Athletics Championships in Oregon looks set to move to 2022.

INTERNATIONAL

World Athletics’ indoor and half-marathon championships are among the key overseas events to have set new dates. In addition the Diamond League meetings in April and May have been called off.

EventDateNew date?
Paris Half MarathonMarch 1September 6
World University Cross Country Champs, MarrakechMarch 7
NCAA Championships, AlbuquerqueMarch 13-14
Barcelona MarathonMarch 15October 25
NYC Half, New YorkMarch 15
Connemarathon, IrelandMarch 16September 27
European Throwing Cup, LeiriaMarch 21-22
Limassol Marathon, CyprusMarch 22November 22
European Masters Indoor Champs, PortugalMarch 15-21January 10-21, 2021
World Indoor Champs, NanjingMarch 13-15March 19-21, 2021
Carlsbad 5000, CaliforniaMarch 21-22September 18-20
Antrim Coast Half MarathonMarch 21-22September 12
Lisbon Half MarathonMarch 22September 6
Jamaican Boys & Girls Champs, KingstonMarch 24-28
Prague Half MarathonMarch 28September 6
UAE Healthy Kidney 10km, New YorkMarch 28
World Half Marathon, GydniaMarch 29October 17
Madrid Half MarathonMarch 29October 4
Run Rome The MarathonMarch 29
Euro Masters road races, MadeiraApril 2-4October 29-31
Stanford Invitational, United StatesApril 4
Paris MarathonApril 5October 18
Great Ireland RunApril 5
Bratislava MarathonApril 5September 6
Istanbul Half MarathonApril 5September 20
Rotterdam MarathonApril 5October 25
Two Oceans Marathon, South AfricaApril 11
Arab Championships, TunisiaApril 11-14
Mt Sac Relays, United StatesApril 16-18
Wanda Diamond League, DohaApril 17Possibly September/October
Boston MarathonApril 20September 14
Penn Relays, United StatesApril 23-25
Bonn MarathonApril 26October 18
Madrid MarathonApril 26November 15
Belgrade MarathonApril 26October 18
World Race Walking Team Champs, MinskMay 2-3
Wanda Diamond League, ChinaMay 9Unknown
Wanda Diamond League, ShanghaiMay 16August 13
Goteborgsvarvet road race, SwedenMay 16Possibly August
Wanda Diamond League, StockholmMay 24Unknown
Wanda Diamond League, Naples/RomeMay 28Unknown
Gotzis HypomeetingMay 30-31
Wanda Diamond League, RabatMay 31Unknown
FBK Games, HengeloJune 1June 6, 2021
World Para Athletics European ChampionshipsJune 2-7
European 10,000m CupJune 6
European Mountain Running Champs, PortugalJuly 42021
World U20 Champs, NairobiJuly 7-12Undecided
European U18 Champs, RietiJuly 16-19
World Masters T&F Champs, TorontoJuly 20-August 1
Olympic GamesJuly 24-August 9July 23-August 8, 2021
Paralympic GamesAugust 25-September 6August 24-September 5, 2021
DOMESTIC

London is among the spring marathons that have now moved to autumn, which looks like creating a super-busy September and October period (unless they have to be postponed for a second time).

EventDateNew date?
Omagh Half Marathon, Northern IrelandMarch 28June 27
South London Harriers vs Thames Hare & Hounds Mob MatchMarch 28Undecided
Scottish 6/4-stage Road Relays, LivingstonMarch 28
Midland Indoor Champs, BirminghamMarch 28-29
Bracknell Young Athletes OpenMarch 28
Woodford Green Open GradedMarch 28
Hastings Half MarathonMarch 29
London Landmarks Half MarathonMarch 29
Trafford Medal MeetingMarch 29 (and April 13)
Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League, Druridge BayMarch 29
Cardiff Bay 10kmMarch 29November 15
English National Road Relays, Sutton ParkApril 4
Charnwood Open, LoughboroughApril 4
Taunton Marathon and Half MarathonApril 5
Asics Greater Manchester MarathonApril 5October 11
Reading Half MarathonApril 5November 1
Peterborough MarathonApril 5Undecided
Great Welsh MarathonApril 5September 27
Brighton MarathonApril 19September 20
British Masters 10km, FalkirkApril 19September 20
ABP Newport Wales MarathonApril 19October 25
Wessex Young Athletes' LeagueApril 19 & 26Possibly September
Southern Athletics League, variousApril 25
Ultra North, NewcastleApril 25
Virgin Money London MarathonApril 26October 4
ABP Southampton MarathonApril 26June 21
Rightmove Milton Keynes MarathonMay 2-3September 5-6 TBC
Three Forts ChallengeMay 3May 2, 2021
Great Bristol 10KMay 3
National Athletics League, various venuesMay 3-4
BUCS Track & Field ChampsMay 8-10
Sunderland City RunsMay 9-10September 26-27
British Masters Road Relays, Sutton ParkMay 16
Anglo Celtic Plate 100km & British ChampsMay 16Likely late summer
Loughborough InternationalMay 17
RunFestRun, WindsorMay 22-24September 4-6
Edinburgh MarathonMay 23-24September 5-6
Great Manchester RunMay 24September 6
Vitality Westminster MileMay 24Possibly autumn
Vitality London 10,000May 25Possibly autumn
Brighton Run2MusicMay 30October 17
Great Birmingham 10KMay 31
Night of the 10,000m PBsJune 6
British Masters 10,000m, race walks & pentathlon, OxfordJune 7
Scottish Schools Championships, GrangemouthJune 12-13
National Athletics League, variousJune 14-15
New Balance English Schools Track & Field ChampionshipsJuly 10-11
SIAB Schools International, BedfordJuly 18

British Milers’ Club events in April and May are off, including the grand prix meets in Trafford on May 16 and Watford on May 30.

Established autumn major events

These major marathons have always had their dates set in the autumn and will now find London and Boston and the World Half in close proximity on the calendar.

Berlin Marathon – September 27
Chicago Marathon – October 11
Amsterdam Marathon – October 18
Frankfurt Marathon – October 25
TCS New York City Marathon – November 1

» The fast-changing situation of the pandemic means more and more events are being called off deeper into the summer. We recommend you check official event website for the latest updates

