Athletes will run the full two-lap race in lanes as athletics competition continues to make a comeback after coronavirus

The British Milers’ Club (BMC) is to hold a pilot 800m-only competition on Saturday July 25 at Trafford AC.

The event marks a racing return for the BMC and forms part of England Athletics’ series of pilot competitions. The format of the event will see athletes run in lanes for the full two-lap race, with overall entry currently limited to around 70.

Organisers say the intention is to learn from the Trafford pilot and then stage additional meetings at Trafford and other locations.

BMC chairman Tim Brennan and organiser Steve Green added: “The BMC is fortunate that Trafford, as a club-run track, has been incredibly supportive of a return to competition, but this is a tougher challenge with council-run facilities.

“As soon as we have dates and venues, we will announce them on the websites.

“Currently we have agreement on the format for 800m races which will be run in lanes. As things stand this is currently one person in every other lane but this may go to one athlete per lane if guidelines allow.”

Entries are almost at capacity within the first two days of opening, with European under-20 1500m bronze medallist Joshua Lay, who has an 800m PB of 1:47.93, among those set to take part.

Also among the entries are BUCS 1500m champion Georgie Hartigan, 1:48 athletes George Mills (pictured) and Tom Dodd and 2:04 racer Francesca Brint.

The meeting will be streamed live on Vinco Sport from 5pm.

During the lockdown the BMC held a range of virtual events and reports on the action can be found here.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram