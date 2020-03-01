Record depth sees 17 men go sub-2:08, while Salpeter moves to sixth on women’s all-time list with 2:17:45

Birhanu Legese and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter won the elite-only Tokyo Marathon on Sunday as many fast times were set in an event which featured unprecedented depth.

Legese clocked 2:04:15 to retain his title as nine athletes finished inside 2:07 and 17 went sub-2:08.

Bashir Abdi broke his own Belgian record with 2:04:49 in second, while Legese’s fellow Ethiopian Sisay Lemma was third in 2:04:51.

In fourth, Suguru Osako improved his Japanese record with 2:05:29.

“This is such a wonderful feeling to come back to Tokyo as the reigning champion and to able to win it again,” said Legese. “The conditions where really good today. I think there were many fast times.

“Moments like these is why we work so hard all year long. It was very great for me to come back to Japan and to run this race that I love so much.”

Salpeter dominated the women’s race, breaking the Israeli record with a course best of 2:17:45 which moves her from 29th to sixth on the world all-time list.

Ethiopia’s Birhane Dibaba also finished inside the previous course record with 2:18:35 for second, while Ethiopia’s Asefa Kebede was third in 2:20:30.

Japan’s Haruka Yamaguchi was 10th in 2:30:31.

Britain’s world 50km record-holder Aly Dixon was disappointed with her run which saw her clock 2:43:40 in 20th.

Last month organisers announced that the mass race would be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak and that only the elite action would take place. If they were attempting to prevent a large gathering of people, however, it did not go completely to plan because large crowds of spectators still came out to watch.

