Javelin star throws 63.69m as athletics action resumes in the Czech Republic

World record-holder Barbora Spotakova won a javelin contest in Kladno on Monday as the ‘Back on the Track’ series saw athletics action resume in the Czech Republic.

The nation-wide initiative, held under strict infection control conditions, saw 17,000 athletes compete at meetings across 173 locations, with televised events in Pilsen and Kolin as well as Kladno.

In the women’s javelin head-to-head, two-time Olympic and three-time world champion Spotakova threw 63.69m to win ahead of European silver medallist Nikola Ogrodnikova with 62.92m.

It was Spotakova’s best throw since May last year and she also achieved marks of 62.81m and 57.31m in Kladno.

Po dlouhé pauze byla Barbora Špotáková před závodem na Kladně patřičně nervózní. Na jejím výkonu to však nebylo vůbec znát. 💪 Ve vyhecovaném souboji s Nikolou Ogrodníkovou předvedla skvělý výkon a pokusem dlouhým 63,69 metru si došla pro vítězství. 🥇👏 #SpoluNaStartu 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Zqmvfi7Nbj — ČT sport (@sportCT) June 1, 2020

In the men’s competition, 2017 world silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch won with 84.31m from his single valid throw.

The 300m events were won by Jan Jirka in 32.82 and Lada Vondrova in 37.22. Three-time world indoor 400m champion Pavel Maslak was third in the men’s race in 33.10, behind runner-up Matej Krsek (33.05).

World indoor bronze medallist Tomas Stanek claimed a dominant shot put win thanks to a throw of 21.13m.

In Pilsen, Jan Kudlicka won the pole vault with a 5.40m clearance.

Results from the event in Kladno can be found here.

