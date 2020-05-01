Personal trainer covered 104 miles, mainly on a treadmill, as part of The 2.6 Challenge for charity

After previous endurance challenges which have included 53 marathons in 53 days and a seven-day treadmill event, Amy Hughes took on a 26-hour run as part of The 2.6 Challenge, to raise money for charity.

The 2.6 Challenge launched on April 26, the original date of the 40th edition London Marathon, which is the world’s biggest one-day annual fundraising event having raised £66.4 million for charities in 2019.

Thousands of fundraising events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with estimates that the UK charity sector will lose £4 billion in income as a result of the outbreak.

Organisers encouraged people to take on an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 and fundraise and it was on Sunday that personal trainer Hughes began her 26-hour challenge.

In total, Hughes covered 104.6 miles and that was mostly on a treadmill. She continued her run off the treadmill during her once daily outside exercise time.

She has so far raised more than £12,500 for the NHS through her fundraising page at justgiving.com/fundraising/amy-hughes45

Here Hughes talks about the challenge, her biggest struggles both physically and mentally during it and the support she has received.

» Visit twopointsixchallenge.co.uk to find out more

