Jake Wightman broke the British indoor 1000m best in Boston, where Chris O'Hare, Donavan Brazier and Nia Ali were among the winners.

The weekend also saw the England area cross country championships take place and other recent highlights from the world of the sport are below.

4J Studios Scottish National Indoor Senior and U17 Championships, Glasgow, January 26

Alisha Rees broke the Scottish 60m record, clocking 7.33 to improve on Susan Burnside’s mark of 7.35, set in 2003.

Her time also improves on the CBP of 7.34 set by Katharine Merry in 1994.

Nikki Manson was also among the Scottish record-breakers as she cleared 1.92m to improve the women’s high jump record and move to joint ninth on the GB indoor all-time list.

Guy Learmonth ran an 800m CBP of 1:48.77 to break the 26-year-old previous best set by Tom McKean.

Abigail Pawlett was also among the winners as the 17-year-old won the senior 60m hurdles title in 8.48.

Welsh Indoor Championships, Cardiff, January 25

Sam Gordon won the 60m in 6.69, while Tom Gale cleared 2.28m for high jump victory.

Curtis Mathews won the 60m hurdles in 8.46.

Curtis Mathews of Cardiff wins the men's 60m hurdles at the Welsh Indoor Champs in 8.46. via @JohnShepherdFit pic.twitter.com/iu3EqaIWLE — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) January 25, 2020

Sophie Cook claimed the pole vault title with a clearance of 4.41m, while Sarah Abrams jumped a PB of 6.42m to win the long jump.

Sarah Abrams of Blackheath & Bromley takes the lead in the women's long jump at the Welsh Indoor Champs with 6.42m. #WelshChamps20 pic.twitter.com/iFXGzyqQBy — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) January 25, 2020

Nantes, France, January 25

Triple jumper Naomi Ogbeta achieved a 13.68m season’s best and victory, while Adam Hague cleared 5.53m in the men’s pole vault.

Bethan Partridge won the high jump with a PB of 1.91m.

Albuquerque, USA, January 25

USA’s world indoor champion Kendra Harrison won the 60m hurdles in 7.81.

Britain’s Amber Anning ran 23.71 for 200m indoors, a quicker time than her outdoor PB.

Osaka Women’s Marathon, Japan, January 26

Mizuki Matsuda won in 2:21:47, moving her to sixth on the Japanese all-time list and putting her in the running to be considered for an Olympic place.

Bahrain’s Mimi Belete was second in 2:22:40.

Hastings, New Zealand, January 25

Two-time Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams achieved an Olympic qualifying mark of 18.65m in her first competition for almost 18 months and following the birth of her second child last March.

Seville Half Marathon, Spain, January 26

Italy’s Eyob Faniel won the men’s race in 60:44 as Poland’s Izabela Trzaskalska won the women’s in 71:09 from Spain’s Marta Galimany (71:13) and Britain’s Lily Partridge (71:31).

