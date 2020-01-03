Plan your diary for the Olympic and Paralympic year ahead with these key dates for leading international and British events

Whether you plan to participate or spectate, get set for the year ahead with our guide to some of the key athletics events in 2020.

January

25 Boston Games

31 Karlsruhe indoor meet

February

1 BUCS Cross Country, Edinburgh

4 Dusseldorf indoor meet

8 Millrose Games, New York

11 Stockholm indoor meet

14-15 US Indoor Championships, Albuquerque

14-16 BUCS Indoor Championships, Sheffield

15 Müller Indoor Grand Prix, Glasgow

19 Lievin indoor meet

21 Madrid indoor meet

22 Saucony English National, Nottingham

22-23 Spar British Indoor Championships, Glasgow

29 US Olympic Marathon Trials, Atlanta

March

7 Inter-Counties Championships, Prestwold Hall

13-14 NCAA Indoor Championships, Albuquerque

13-15 World Indoor Championships, Nanjing

14 English Schools Cross Country, Liverpool

15-21 European Masters Indoor Championships, Portugal

21-22 European Throws Cup, Leiria

29 World Half Marathon Champs, Gdynia

April

5 Great Ireland Run

16-18 Mt Sac Relays, USA

17 Doha Diamond League

20 Boston Marathon

26 Virgin Money London Marathon

May

1-2 National Athletics League weekend

2-3 World Race Walking Team Champs, Minsk

8-10 BUCS Championships, Bedford

10 Tokyo Continental Tour

13 Nanjing Continental Tour

16 Shanghai Diamond League

22 Ostrava Continental Tour

24 Great Manchester Run

24 Stockholm Diamond League

28 Rome Diamond League

30-31 Götzis Hypo-Meeting, Austria

31 Rabat Diamond League

June

1 Hengelo Continental Tour

6 European 10,000m Cup, Highgate

7 Eugene Diamond League

9 Turku Continental Tour

10-13 NCAA Champs, Austin

11 Oslo Diamond League

13 National Athletics League weekend

13 Kingston Continental Tour

13 Paris Diamond League

19-28 US Olympic trials, Eugene

20-21 British Championships, Manchester

July

4-5 London Anniversary Games

4-5 National Athletics League weekend

4 European Mountain Running Champs, Cinfaes

7 Szekesfehervar Continental Tour

7-12 World U20 Champs, Nairobi

10 Monaco Diamond League

16-19 European U18 Champs, Rieti

20-Aug 1 World Masters Champs, Toronto

31-Aug 9 Olympic Games athletics, Tokyo

August

16 Gateshead Diamond League

20 Lausanne Diamond League

25-30 European Champs, Paris

25-Sep 6 Paralympic Games athletics, Tokyo

September

4 Brussels Diamond League

6 Silesia Continental Tour

11 Zurich Diamond League final

13 Great North Run

14 ISTAF Berlin

15 Zagreb Continental Tour

27 Berlin Marathon

October

4 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

18 Great South Run

November

1 TCS New York City Marathon

December

13 European Cross Country Champs, Dublin

