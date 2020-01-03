Plan your diary for the Olympic and Paralympic year ahead with these key dates for leading international and British events
Whether you plan to participate or spectate, get set for the year ahead with our guide to some of the key athletics events in 2020.
January
25 Boston Games
31 Karlsruhe indoor meet
February
1 BUCS Cross Country, Edinburgh
4 Dusseldorf indoor meet
8 Millrose Games, New York
11 Stockholm indoor meet
14-15 US Indoor Championships, Albuquerque
14-16 BUCS Indoor Championships, Sheffield
15 Müller Indoor Grand Prix, Glasgow
19 Lievin indoor meet
21 Madrid indoor meet
22 Saucony English National, Nottingham
22-23 Spar British Indoor Championships, Glasgow
29 US Olympic Marathon Trials, Atlanta
March
7 Inter-Counties Championships, Prestwold Hall
13-14 NCAA Indoor Championships, Albuquerque
13-15 World Indoor Championships, Nanjing
14 English Schools Cross Country, Liverpool
15-21 European Masters Indoor Championships, Portugal
21-22 European Throws Cup, Leiria
29 World Half Marathon Champs, Gdynia
April
5 Great Ireland Run
16-18 Mt Sac Relays, USA
17 Doha Diamond League
20 Boston Marathon
26 Virgin Money London Marathon
May
1-2 National Athletics League weekend
2-3 World Race Walking Team Champs, Minsk
8-10 BUCS Championships, Bedford
10 Tokyo Continental Tour
13 Nanjing Continental Tour
16 Shanghai Diamond League
22 Ostrava Continental Tour
24 Great Manchester Run
24 Stockholm Diamond League
28 Rome Diamond League
30-31 Götzis Hypo-Meeting, Austria
31 Rabat Diamond League
June
1 Hengelo Continental Tour
6 European 10,000m Cup, Highgate
7 Eugene Diamond League
9 Turku Continental Tour
10-13 NCAA Champs, Austin
11 Oslo Diamond League
13 National Athletics League weekend
13 Kingston Continental Tour
13 Paris Diamond League
19-28 US Olympic trials, Eugene
20-21 British Championships, Manchester
July
4-5 London Anniversary Games
4-5 National Athletics League weekend
4 European Mountain Running Champs, Cinfaes
7 Szekesfehervar Continental Tour
7-12 World U20 Champs, Nairobi
10 Monaco Diamond League
16-19 European U18 Champs, Rieti
20-Aug 1 World Masters Champs, Toronto
31-Aug 9 Olympic Games athletics, Tokyo
August
16 Gateshead Diamond League
20 Lausanne Diamond League
25-30 European Champs, Paris
25-Sep 6 Paralympic Games athletics, Tokyo
September
4 Brussels Diamond League
6 Silesia Continental Tour
11 Zurich Diamond League final
13 Great North Run
14 ISTAF Berlin
15 Zagreb Continental Tour
27 Berlin Marathon
October
4 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
18 Great South Run
November
1 TCS New York City Marathon
December
13 European Cross Country Champs, Dublin
