No place in the calendar for the team competition after 43 years

World Athletics has confirmed that the Continental Cup will no longer take place, 43 years after it was first held.

In its most recent format, the team contest saw four teams – Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe – compete for points over two days of competition.

The Americas team won the last edition, which took place in Ostrava, Czech Republic, in 2018, ahead of Europe.

Taking place every four years, the event before that was held in 2014 in Marrakech, Morocco, while the 2010 edition was in Split, Croatia.

Prior to that, the event was known as the World Cup, which featured eight teams and separate men’s and women’s competitions.

The inaugural edition took place in 1977 in Düsseldorf.

Britain’s world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith was among the athletes to compete at the last Continental Cup in Ostrava (pictured top).

Memorable moments from the early editions include Steve Ovett’s win as he kicked to victory in the 1500m in 1977 (pictured above), while there was a great Alberto Juantorena and Mike Boit battle in the 800m.

At the 1985 World Cup in Canberra, Marita Koch set the still-standing women’s 400m world record.

