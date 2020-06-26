Event now scheduled for September 4-5, while the Müller Grand Prix Gateshead will no longer take place on August 16

The Müller British Athletics Championships has been further postponed to September 4-5, when the event is set to take place behind closed doors at the Manchester Regional Arena.

The championships had originally been scheduled for June 20-21 before new dates of August 8-9 were announced, coronavirus permitting.

With those August dates now not feasible, British Athletics said: “The format and shape of the competition and guidelines that will be adhered to for competitors and those helping to stage the championship will be subject to the government guidelines in place and will be communicated in due course.”

UK Athletics CEO Joanna Coates said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our athletes an opportunity to compete and still become British champions at the end of the summer in what has been the most unprecedented of circumstances for all sport.

“People will be aware of my passion for women’s sport and I am grateful that the gender mix in athletics means everyone gets to return to the field of play. However, for those sports where men and women compete in separate structures, I urge those organisations to ensure efforts getting women’s sports back up and running are championed with the same passion and sense of urgency.”

The championships will be broadcast live on the Friday night on BBC Two from 18:30 and the Saturday afternoon on BBC One from 13:15.

“Thanks to the BBC for supporting us to showcase our sport under the Friday evening lights, and also to Manchester City Council for their investment into the facility and working with us to confirm we could stage this event in such challenging times,” added Coates.

“We are sorry that we cannot host our brilliant athletics supporters this year but hope for a healthy return for fans at sports events next year and to welcoming spectators to next year’s Olympic trials scheduled for June 26-27.”

British Athletics also confirmed that the Müller Grand Prix Gateshead will no longer take place on August 16.

The event forms part of the Wanda Diamond League series and on Friday there was also confirmation that the Meeting de Paris and Eugene’s Prefontaine Classic meetings have been cancelled.

September 12 has been marked as a possible alternative date for the Gateshead event, which would also be held behind closed doors, and British Athletics says that discussions are ongoing.

