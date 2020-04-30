Event in Japan has been moved to avoid a clash with the rescheduled Paralympic Games in 2021

The World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, has been postponed to 2022 following the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kobe event was initially scheduled for September 17-26 in 2021 but has been shifted to 2022 to avoid a clash with the Paralympics next year.

The new dates for the championships are August 26 to September 4 in 2022.

It will be 10th edition of the championships, with around 1300 athletes from 100 countries set to compete at the Universiade Memorial Stadium.

Haozhe Gao, head of World Para Athletics, said: “Since the announcement of the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games we have been working with the Kobe local organising committee to find the new dates for the championships.

“It was not a simple task as we are dealing with unprecedented circumstances and I would like to thank the City of Kobe, the LOC, all our partners and stakeholders for their support and commitment.

“Kobe 2022 will be the first major para sport competition in Japan after the Paralympics and will continue the legacy of the Games in the country.

“We are sure the new dates will give athletes the necessary time to prepare for an event that will set the bar really high for future World Championships.”

Akemi Masuda, president of the Kobe LOC, said: “After hearing that the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was to be rescheduled to 2021, the Kobe 2021 World Para Athletics Championships local organising committee has held talks together with the International Paralympic Committee and World Para Athletics and an agreement was reached to postpone the Kobe 2021 World Para Athletics Championships to 2022.

“The decision was made to avoid a clash with the revised dates for the Paralympics, so as to allow the athletes to compete at their top condition.

“I look forward to working together with World Para Athletics and other relevant organisations and groups to prepare for the 10th World Championships in Kobe so that we may continue to support the Paralympic Movement and make the championships a fun and exciting experience for athletes, spectators and all others involved.”

