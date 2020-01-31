Both world record-holders are selected, as Kipchoge defends his title in Japan

Kenya’s two world marathon record-holders, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei, are among the athletes to have been selected for the Olympic Games in Japan.

Kipchoge will defend the marathon title he won in Rio in 2016, while Kosgei makes her Olympic debut.

They are set to be joined on the Kenya team in Sapporo by Boston and Chicago winner Lawrence Cherono and world bronze medallist Amos Kipruto in the men’s race, plus world champion Ruth Chepngetich and 2018 London Marathon champion Vivian Cheruiyot in the women’s race.

The reserves are Titus Ekiru, Bedan Karoki, Valary Aiyebei and Sally Chepyego.

Kipchoge broke the world record with his time of 2:01:39 in Berlin in 2018 and also ran a remarkable sub-two-hour time trial in Vienna, while Kosgei clocked her world record time of 2:14:04 at last year’s Chicago Marathon.

Kipchoge will be on the hunt for his fourth Olympic medal after his 2004 5000m bronze, 2008 5000m silver and 2016 marathon gold.

Cheruiyot is another athlete who will be looking for more medal success after her 5000m gold from Rio.

The Olympic marathon races, together with the other road events, have been moved to Sapporo, 800km north of the host city Tokyo, due to heat concerns.

The women’s marathon will take place on August 8 and the men’s race on August 9, the last day of the Games.

Kipchoge, Kosgei, Chepngetich and Cheruiyot are all set to run the London Marathon in April.

