Olympic heptathlon medallist Sotherton is made an MBE, while former British 1500m record-holder Clement is also among those to receive recognition

Three-time Olympic medallist Kelly Sotherton has been made an MBE for services to track and field athletics and the promotion of women’s sport in the New Year Honours list.

Also among those to receive recognition in the 2020 list is former British 1500m record-holder Frank Clement and Paralympic champion Michael McKillop.

Sotherton claimed Olympic heptathlon bronze in 2004 and belatedly received medals of the same colour from the 2008 Games in the heptathlon and 4x400m.

Her athletics career also included a win at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, plus a 2007 world bronze and world and European pentathlon medals. Since then she has gone on to become a team manager, coach and sports administrator and in 2017 she told AW about her aspirations of heading up the sport one day.

Oh I’ve just got an MBE ☺️ pic.twitter.com/qN32YWYtBa — Kelly Sotherton (@KellySotherton) December 27, 2019

Meanwhile, 1976 Olympic Games fifth-placer Clement gains a BEM for services to athletics in Scotland and Harry Binyon receives that same honour for his work with Crook Athletics Club and the Fire Fighters’ Charity.

As well as his British 1500m best, Clement also broke the UK mile record during his career and went on to work for Glasgow City Council, becoming race director of the Great Scottish Run and the Glasgow Women’s 10km.

McKillop, who won Paralympic T37 800m and 1500m gold medals for Ireland in Beijing, London and Rio, is made an MBE, while Martin McElhatton, the chief executive of WheelPower, receives an OBE for services to disability sport.

Sue Campbell, now director of women’s football at the Football Association, has been made a Dame for services to sport. Campbell has appeared in the pages of AW many times related to her posts in the past at UK Sport and the Youth Sport Trust.

BBC athletics presenter Gabby Logan is made an MBE for services to sports broadcasting and the promotion of women in sport, while Connor McCarroll receives a BEM for services to running and charity in County Tyrone.

