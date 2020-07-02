Time out proved the Scottish star’s mental strength

British 1500m record-holder Laura Muir says that she learned a lot about herself in an injury-plagued 2019 season, which ended with a “bittersweet” performance at the World Championships in Doha.

The middle-distance star was in fine form last summer before suffering a calf injury which dealt a hammer blow to her preparations for the global event.

“I was in such good shape when I ran in London that July and then suddenly I was barely able to walk,” Muir told the London edition of the Wanda Diamond League Call Room, which is due to air at 19:00 BST this Saturday (July 4).

“It was a hard injury to deal with, but it showed me that I was mentally very strong. I learned a lot about myself in that period.”

Despite a “pretty horrendous” run-up to the championships, Muir still managed to run 3:55.76 in Doha, narrowly missing out on a first outdoor world medal.

“It was bittersweet,” she said. “I was so proud of myself that I ran 3:55, but at the same time, I thought: ‘what more could I have done if I had been in good shape?'”

Muir is aiming to run at several Wanda Diamond League meetings this season, as she looks to return to the peak of her ability ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

The Scottish star also discussed beating Kelly Holmes’ British record at the London Diamond League in 2016, as well as winning her two Diamond League titles in 2016 and 2018.

