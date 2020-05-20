Event director issues a message to runners who are targeting the rescheduled race on October 4

Event director Hugh Brasher has written an open letter to runners set to take on the Virgin Money London Marathon on October 4, highlighting the uncertainty and decisions to be made regarding the running of the 40th edition race.

The iconic marathon was originally scheduled for April 26 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When that decision was announced in March, organisers were confident that the event would be able to take place in the autumn but in his recent update, Brasher states: “this is a world where things are changing so rapidly on a day to day basis and that is now far from certain”.

“The London Marathon has always been so much more than ‘just a marathon’,” he adds.

In an interview last month, Brasher explained how scenarios for the rescheduled race are ever-evolving.

“There are so many scenarios and, in reality, nothing is off the table,” he said.

In his letter to runners published on Wednesday, he adds: “We know that you would like certainty. We understand and acknowledge that you want to know if you should start serious training or restart your fundraising campaign.

“However, much as we would like to, we cannot offer you certainty.

“The London Marathon Events team is working hard on many different possible scenarios and, as circumstances change, we come up with new ideas.

“We know we have a huge responsibility to you, our runners, but we know that responsibility goes much further. It extends to our charities which, through the sweat of a record 42,549 finishers, raised an incredible £66.4 million in 2019. It extends to our staff, our elite athletes, our volunteers, our medics, our communities and our city.

“Every decision we make will be in line with our values. This is about far more than putting on a marathon. We need to be sure it is right for society.”

The full letter can be found here. A further update from London Marathon Events is expected on June 21.

