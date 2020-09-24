Changes to the British squad have been announced for the rescheduled World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia

Callum Hawkins and Charlotte Purdue have been added to the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the rescheduled World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, on October 17.

Both athletes lead this year’s European half-marathon rankings with their respective times of 60:01 and 68:23 clocked in Marugame in February.

Hawkins, who finished 15th when he last competed at the World Half in Cardiff in 2016, will be joined by British under-23 half-marathon record-holder Jake Smith, who is the sole remaining member of the original men’s team following the event’s postponement from March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Connor, Chris Thompson, Josh Griffiths and Matt Leach declined their places, with Connor, Thompson and Griffiths all set to race at the rescheduled elite-only Virgin Money London Marathon on October 4.

Also added to the team for Gdynia are Mohamud Aadan, Kristian Jones and Tom Evans.

Ultra runner Evans, who won world trail bronze for Britain in 2018, recently told AW how being selected to run for GB at the European Cross Country Championships is one of the stand-out moments of his career so far and in Gdynia he will make his international road racing debut.

Purdue placed 21st at the last edition of the World Half in Valencia in 2018 and will be joined on the women’s team in Poland by her team-mate from two years ago, Charlotte Arter, plus Samantha Harrison, Stephanie Davis and Hayley Carruthers.

Arter, who also competed at the Cardiff edition of the global event, finished fifth at the Barcelona Half Marathon in February and made a winning return to racing after six months as she ran 15:59 to take the Cardiff Sunset 5km title on Friday.

Lily Partridge and Sarah Inglis, who were named in the original team for the championships, both declined their selection for the rearranged competition, with Partridge racing at the London Marathon, where Arter will be among the pacemakers.

“I am delighted that we are able to name such a strong team for the rescheduled World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, next month,” said team leader Robert Hawkins, who is also the father and coach of team-member Callum.

“The team has been revised following athlete withdrawals from the original team named for March’s championship, but I feel we have been able to add a good blend of international experience to those that are making their first appearances on the roads for Great Britain & Northern Ireland.

“I am hopeful that the full team of 10 we have selected, with its strong mix of international experience and debutants on the roads, will be able to guide us to a strong team finish in Poland.”

GB & NI team

Men

Mohamud Aadan

Tom Evans

Callum Hawkins

Kristian Jones

Jake Smith

Women

Charlotte Arter

Hayley Carruthers

Stephanie Davis

Samantha Harrison

Charlotte Purdue

