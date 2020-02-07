British Athletics publishes updated Tokyo 2020 selection policy which outlines the World Athletics invite process

British Athletics has published an updated selection policy for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which features new standards relating to the World Athletics invite process.

World Athletics will use a dual qualification system of entry standards and invitations through global ranking for the Games and the new British Athletics selection document gives further information on that invite process for UK athletes.

Athletes can still gain automatic qualification for the Games by being one of the top two placed eligible athletes in each individual trials event, provided they also achieve a World Athletics qualification standard within the relevant qualification period. Those finishing outside of the top two but who possess a World Athletics qualification standard can then also be considered for selection.

Up to three athletes can be selected for each individual event and so if any quota places remain available once the World Athletics qualification period closes on June 29, the global governing body may issue invitations based on world ranking.

If an athlete receives an invite, they may be selected by British Athletics provided they have achieved the relevant British Athletics Olympic standard, outlined below.

If they receive an invite but have not achieved the standard, an athlete may still be selected under the ‘future global medal potential’ section of the policy, if the selection panel believes that they are potentially capable of winning an individual medal in a future global senior championship.

“After listening to feedback from the UK Athletics Athletes’ Commission and following consultation with lead coaches and statisticians, standards have been introduced that will reflect the potential for an athlete to finish in the top eight at the Games,” said the national governing body.

“Athletes who meet these standards and are in receipt of a World Athletics invite will be selected.”

The World Athletics qualification standards can be found here.

British Athletics Olympic standards

Women Event Men 11.18 100m 10.06 22.82 200m 20.30 51.35 400m 45.01 1:59.70 800m 1:45.30 4:06.10 1500m 3:35.90 15:11.20 5000m 13:16.00 31:39.40 10,000m 27:46.00 2:29:30 Marathon 2:11:30 9:30.20 3000m steeplechase 8:22.00 12.84 100/110m hurdles 13.38 55.40 400m hurdles 48.91 1.95 High jump 2.29 4.63 Pole vault 5.74 6.73 Long jump 8.15 14.29 Triple jump 17.04 18.41 Shot put 20.88 62.52 Discus 64.68 71.02 Hammer 76.29 63.05 Javelin 82.95 6180 Heptathlon - - Decathlon 8217 1:31:35 20km race walk 1:21:25 - 50km race walk 3:50:18

British Athletics states that their standards are based on “the average performances achieved by athletes in the season which they have finished in the top eight at the Olympic Games or World Championships and the level of performances that have on average been required to finish in the top eight and reach finals at the Olympic Games and World Championships”.

The governing body adds: “In some cases, these calculated standards are higher than the World Athletics qualification standards, so for these events the British Athletics Olympic Standard is equal to the World Athletics qualification standard.”

For the marathon and 50km race walk events, athletes must achieve the standard between 00:00 (GMT) on January 1, 2020, and 23:59 (BST) on April 26, 2020. For all other events the period runs between 00:00 (GMT) on January 1, 2020, and 23:59 (BST) on June 21, 2020.

“For the avoidance of doubt,” adds the GB selection document, “if an athlete has not achieved a qualification standard but receives a World Athletics invitation based on their world ranking, this does not guarantee selection.”

The full British Athletics Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games selection policy can be downloaded here.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram