AW’s Steve Smythe takes a close look at the career of the fastest marathon runner in history

Eliud Kipchoge has only won one Olympics and has never won a world title over 26.2 miles but, whatever happens in Japan next summer, he will be regarded as the world’s greatest ever marathoner.

He is the current world record-holder thanks to the 2:01:39 he ran in Berlin last year but it was on the streets of Vienna during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge when the Kenyan well and truly inked his name into the history books.

The event might not have been record eligible and he was assisted of course by a fleet of big-name pacers and a pair of shoes which have sparked considerable debate, but after clocking 1:59:41 he will forever be known as the first man to break the two-hour barrier.

Some have suggested the floodgates will now open and his feat will be emulated by others but look at the pace he is running at and how few athletes can run 45:34 for 10 miles, let alone keep it going for another 16 miles.

Any athlete who can run 26.2 miles at that sort of pace would have to be capable of well within 58 minutes for a half-marathon and able to sustain near 4:30 miling past 20 miles. Only Kipchoge could realistically contemplate that.

He has not lost a marathon for over six years and since then has just suffered two fairly low-key losses at shorter distances.

His average for his last 10 marathons is 2:03:42.8 but including Vienna and the Breaking 2 attempt in Monza two years ago (when he ran 2:00:25) it is a staggering 2:02:45.2.

The average of his 10 best 3000m times is 7:29.706 and 12:52.114 for 5000m – among the fastest averages for these distances.

KIPCHOGE’S AVERAGE PACE IN HIS 1:59:41

1km 2:50.2

1M 4:34.1

5km 14:10.9

10km 28:21.8

10 miles 45:34 5km splits

5km 14:14 (Monza 14:14), 10km 28:28 (14:14) (28:21), 15km 42:34 (14:06) (42:34), 20km 56:47 (14:13) (56:49), 25km 1:10:59 (14:12) (71:03), 30km 1:25:11 (14:12) (1:25:20), 35km 1:39:23 (14:12) (1:39:37), 40km 1:53:35 (14:12) (1:54:00)

KIPCHOGE’S MARATHON CAREER

Date / Position / Venue / Time / Margin / 1st/2nd

April 2013 / 1st / Hamburg / 2:05:30 / 2:05 / 2nd Lemenih Getachew 2:07:35

Sept 2013 / 2nd / Berlin / 2:04:05 / 0:42 / 1st Wilson Kipsang 2:03:23

April 2014 / 1st / Rotterdam / 2:05:00 / 1:08 / 2nd Bernard Koech 2:06:08

Oct 2014 / 1st / Chicago / 2:04:11 / 0:17 / 2nd Sammy Kitwara 2:04:28

Apr 2015 / 1st / London / 2:04:42 / 0.05 / 2nd Kipsang 2:04:47

Sept 2015 / 1st / Berlin / 2:04:00 / 1:21 / 2nd Eliud Kiptanui 2:05:21

Apr 2016 / 1st / London / 2:03:05 / 0:46 / 2nd Stanley Biwott 2:03:51

Aug 2016 / 1st / Rio Olympics / 2:08:44 / 1:10 / 2nd Feyisa Lilesa 2:09:54

May 2017 / nr / Monza / 2:00:25

Sep 2017 / 1st / Berlin / 2:03:32 / 0:14 / 2nd Guye Adola 2:03:46

Apr 2018 / 1st / London / 2:04:17 / 0:32 / 2nd Tola Shura 2:04:49

Sep 2018 / 1st / Berlin / 2:01:39 / 4:44 / 2nd Amos Kipruto 2:06:23

Apr 2019 / 1st / London / 2:02:37 / 0:18 / 2nd Mosinet Geremew 2:02:55

Oct 2019 / nr / Vienna / 1:59:41

Kipchoge’s PBs

Track

1500m 3:33.20 Hengelo 2004

Mile 3:50.40 London 2004

3000m 7:27.66 Doha 2011

2M 8:07.39i Birmingham

5000m 12:46.53 Rome 2004

10,000m 26:49.02 Hengelo 2007

Road

2M 8:02 Newcastle 2008

5km 13:11 Carlsbad 2010

10km 27:34 Madrid 2005

HM 59:25 Lille 2012

Major Championships record

2002 World Junior XC Champs 5th

2003 World Junior XC Champs 1st

2003 World Champs 5000m 1st

2004 World XC Champs 4th

2004 Olympic 5000m 4th

2005 World XC Champs 5th

2004 World Indoor 3000m 3rd

2007 World Champs 5000m 2nd

2008 Olympic 5000m 2nd

2009 World Champs 5000m 5th

2010 Commonwealth 5000m 2nd

2011 World Champs 5000m 7th

2012 World HM Champs 6th

2016 Olympic Marathon 1st

