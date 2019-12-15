World 200m champion is third in BBC Sports Personality of 2019 while her coach John Blackie is named coach of the year

It was not to be for Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show as the main prize went to cricketer Ben Stokes.

Asher-Smith finished a fine third behind winner Stokes and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton as Johnson-Thompson, footballer Raheem Sterling and rugby player Alun Wyn Jones finished outside the top three.

But it was still a great night for athletics at the annual awards show in Aberdeen with, in addition to Asher-Smith’s recognition, awards for her coach John Blackie, plus Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Eliud Kipchoge.

Blackie (pictured above with Asher-Smith and Gabby Logan) was named coach of the year and stepped on to the stage to take his accolade as Asher-Smith was being introduced as one of the six sports stars on the short list for the No.1 honour of the night.

“On behalf of all the volunteer coaches out there, this is the kind of thing you can do,” said Blackie. “Don’t give up. Just set your sights high.”

Grey-Thompson was given a special lifetime achievement prize for her incredible wheelchair racing career and she also paid tribute to the volunteers in the sport that had helped her reach her potential.

What a wonderful reception for Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson – winner of BBC Sports Personality Lifetime Achievement award 👏 Watch #SPOTY 👉 https://t.co/Gx41WWN9KI pic.twitter.com/76FeTaDrgq — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 15, 2019

“My path to elite sport involved trying loads of different sports – swimming, tennis, basketball, netball, rounders and ultimately wheelchair racing. I was so fortunate to find something I loved and became good at it,” she said.

Kipchoge, meanwhile, was awarded the world sports star of the year after winning the Virgin Money London Marathon and breaking the two-hour barrier in the INEOS-sponsored event in Vienna.

Topping an online public vote, the marathon runner beat off competition from South African rugby player Siya Kolisi, Australian cricketer Steve Smith, American golfer Tiger Woods, gymnast Simone Biles and footballer Megan Rapinoe.

