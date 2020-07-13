The event had been scheduled to take place on October 11

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has become the latest major marathon to confirm its cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled to take place on October 11 but now entrants will have the option of receiving a refund or deferring their place and entry fee to the 2021, 2022 or 2023 editions of the event.

Last month organisers of the TCS New York City Marathon and BMW Berlin Marathon announced that both of those events, which had been planned for November 1 and a rescheduled date of September 27 respectively, had been cancelled, while the 2020 Boston Marathon has also been called off as an in-person race.

The Virgin Money London Marathon, planned for a rescheduled date in October, is now the only remaining 2020 Abbott World Marathon Majors event still set to take place.

Last month organisers of the London race released an update for runners, stating that they “will not give up hope” of being able to hold the rescheduled event on October 4.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei (pictured) smashed the women’s marathon world record at last year’s Chicago Marathon, clocking 2:14:04, while Lawrence Cherono won the men’s title. Britain’s Mo Farah claimed victory in 2018.

“Hope drives us as runners and as humans. My hope was to see everyone on the start line on Sunday, October 11, but our highest priority has always been the safety of our participants and our volunteers,” said Carey Pinkowski, executive race director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

“We understand the disappointment, but when we return to the streets of Chicago, it will be a celebratory moment and an uncompromising statement about the collective spirit of who we are as a running community: we are powerful, we are persistent, and we will reach the finish line again.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said: “The Chicago Marathon is our city’s beloved annual celebration of more than 45,000 runners, as well as tens of thousands of volunteers, spectators and city residents, all of whom come together race weekend as one community here in our city.

“Like all Chicagoans, I’m personally disappointed that this year’s event won’t take place as originally planned, however, we look forward to welcoming all runners and their cheering squads once again when the Chicago Marathon returns to our city in full force for another very exciting race.”

Event organisers added that they are currently developing plans for a virtual experience “to recognise the dedication and commitment of everyone who would have taken part in the 43rd running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon”.

Registered participants for the International Chicago 5K will also have the option to receive a refund or defer their entry to a future year (2021, 2022 or 2023).

