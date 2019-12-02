National governing body names 68 athletes set to receive support through its Olympic World Class Programme

Dina Asher-Smith, Mo Farah and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among the 68 athletes named on the Olympic World Class Programme lists for 2020.

Of the three tiers to the programme, 16 athletes have been listed for ‘Olympic Podium’ level support, 29 for ‘Olympic Podium Potential’ and 23 for ‘Olympic Relays’.

The overall figure of athletes offered Olympic support is two more than in 2018-19.

Asher-Smith and Johnson-Thompson both gained gold at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, while Farah has recently announced he will be targeting a return to the track as he hopes to race the 10,000m at the Olympics in Tokyo after focusing on the marathon during the past couple of years.

After being listed solely for relay level support in 2018-19 but having gone on to finish fourth in the 200m in Doha, Adam Gemili will now receive individual Olympic Podium support.

Neil Gourley, Abigail Irozuru, Chris McAlister, Aimee Pratt, Charlotte Purdue, Jessica Turner, Steph Twell, Jamie Webb, Ben Williams and Jodie Williams have been added to the programme, while Rosie Clarke, Adam Hague, Desiree Henry, Shara Proctor and Adelle Tracey are among the athletes who do not retain their places.

In a statement published on social media, Sophie McKinna – who threw an 18.61m shot put PB in Doha to become the first Briton to make the world final since 1983 – confirmed that she had been offered WCP membership but decided to turn it down as she wishes to maintain her current set up ahead of the Olympics.

Jake Wightman and Tom Bosworth, who finished fifth and seventh in the 1500m and 20km race walk respectively in Doha, have moved from Olympic Podium Potential to Olympic Podium level support.

The World Class Programme (WCP) is UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded initiative designed to support the delivery of success at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. British Athletics adds that membership on the 2020 WCP is based on an athletes’ potential to win a medal at Tokyo 2020 or Paris 2024.

Due to the late staging of the World Para Athletics Championships, the full WCP including Paralympic levels is set to be announced in the new year.

British Athletics Olympic World Class Programme 2020

Olympic Podium (16)

Dina Asher-Smith

Tom Bosworth

Holly Bradshaw

Mo Farah

Adam Gemili

Callum Hawkins

Sophie Hitchon

Zharnel Hughes

Abigail Irozuru

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Nick Miller

Laura Muir

Reece Prescod

Lynsey Sharp

Lorraine Ugen

Jake Wightman

Olympic Podium Potential (29)

Andrew Butchart

Taylor Campbell

Melissa Courtney

Tim Duckworth

Niamh Emerson

Tom Gale

Elliot Giles

Neil Gourley

Charlie Grice

Dewi Griffiths

Josh Kerr

Morgan Lake

Kyle Langford

Chris McAlister

Eilish McColgan

Sarah McDonald

Naomi Ogbeta

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke

Andrew Pozzi

Aimee Pratt

Charlotte Purdue

Jemma Reekie

Daniel Rowden

Jazmin Sawyers

Steph Twell

Jamie Webb

Laura Weightman

Callum Wilkinson

Ben Williams

Olympic Relays (23)

Amy Allcock

Kristal Awuah

Cameron Chalmers

Zoey Clark

Emily Diamond

Beth Dobbin

Eilidh Doyle

Miguel Francis

Matthew Hudson-Smith

Richard Kilty

Imani-Lara Lansiquot

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake

Daryll Neita

Ashleigh Nelson

Laviai Nielsen

Asha Philip

Martyn Rooney

Danny Talbot

Jessica Turner

CJ Ujah

Jodie Williams

Bianca Williams

Rabah Yousif

