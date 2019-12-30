We take a look back at the year in athletics

As 2019 comes to a close and we get ready to welcome the Olympic and Paralympic year of 2020, which athletics moments do you remember the most?

It has been another action-packed year and here we highlight links to AW coverage from the past 12 months as a reminder of some of the biggest news in the world of the sport.

Take a look through the links below and then tell us which stories really stood out for you – get vocal and tweet us @AthleticsWeekly, tag us on Instagram, pop a comment on Facebook or post on our forum.

January

» Former European junior 1500m champion Bobby Clay shared a ‘one year on’ update following her osteoporosis diagnosis and campaign to raise RED-S awareness .

» Britain’s Charlotte Arter ‏broke the women’s parkrun record with 15:50 in Cardiff.

» Laura Muir again anchored Great Britain to victory at the Simplyhealth Great Stirling XCountry, while USA’s Hillary Bor and Europe’s Elena Burkard claimed individual wins.

» Richard Bowker stepped down as UK Athletics chairman after one year in the role.

» British ultra runner Jasmin Paris smashed the outright Montane Spine Race record by more than 12 hours, covering the 268-mile route along the full Pennine Way in 83 hours, 12 minutes and 23 seconds.

» Kenya’s Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong had her doping ban increased to eight years.

February

» London 2012 Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov and Moscow 2013 world high jump gold medallist Svetlana Shkolina were among 12 Russian athletes to receive doping bans by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

» Tributes were paid to Vikki Orvice after the trailblazing journalist died aged 56 from cancer.

» New statistics highlighted the fastest and toughest parkruns in the UK, with the post ending the year as one of AW‘s most read in 2019.

» Teenager Dominic Ashwell won the men’s 60m title at the British Athletics Indoor Championships, where Holly Bradshaw, Laura Muir and Naomi Ogbeta were also among those to impress. Sophie McKinna won the shot put title with big throw and Chris O’Hare captured 3000m gold.

» Laura Muir broke British records at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham, while Ethiopia’s Samuel Tefera broke the world indoor 1500m record.

» The IAAF (World Athletics) launched its new world rankings system.

March

» There was a pentathlon one-two for GB’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Niamh Emerson at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

» Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the European indoor 3000m title as the Norwegian teenager’s success story continued.

» Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha broke the world indoor mile record in Boston.

» Laura Muir achieved a European Indoors “double-double” by adding 1500m gold to her 3000m title, while Shelayna Oskan-Clarke landed 800m success.

» Mo Farah and Charlotte Purdue retained their Big Half titles.

» GB’s Ian Richards broke a race walk world record at the World Masters in Torun, where Britain’s Jason Carty was among the 60m winners and GB’s Virginia Mitchell broke the world W55 800m record.

» USA’s Charles Allie broke the M70 200m record with 26.11 in Torun.

» Joshua Cheptegei and Hellen Obiri claimed senior wins at the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus.

April

» Worknesh Degefa and Lawrence Cherono stormed to Boston Marathon success, with the women’s title won after an impressive solo run and the men’s race ending in an exciting sprint finish.

» Kenya’s 2008 Olympic 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop was handed a four-year doping ban.

» Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei claimed London Marathon success.

May

» South Africa’s Caster Semenya lost her landmark case against new IAAF rules, with the two-time Olympic 800m champion having been looking to overturn the world governing body’s regulations on female classification.

» Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and South Africa’s Caster Semenya were dominant as the Diamond League series began in Doha.

» Noah Lyles edged Christian Coleman in a Shanghai sprint showdown.

» Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson set a world lead and a PB to win the heptathlon in Gotzis.

» Mo Farah and Steph Twell retained their London 10,000 titles.

» Dina Asher-Smith sprinted to victory in Stockholm.

June

» Divine Oduduru and Sha’Carri Richardson stormed to fast sprint doubles at the NCAA Champs.

» The IAAF unveiled its new ‘World Athletics’ brand.

» GB’s Jonathan Albon won the trail world title.

» Tributes were paid to inspirational athlete Gabriele Grunewald following her death aged just 32.

» Karsten Warholm broke the European 400m hurdles record in Oslo.

» UK Athletics appointed Chris Clark as chair.

» Max Burgin broke the British U20 800m record in Bedford.

» Amy Hunt stormed to a world under-18 200m best in Mannheim.

» Sifan Hassan broke the European 3000m record at the Pre Classic.

July

» Noah Lyles stormed to a 19.50 200m in Lausanne.

» Steph Twell and Yemane Crippa were victorious at Night of the 10,000m PBs.

» Jacob Adkin won the senior men’s European mountain running title.

» Sifan Hassan broke the mile world record in Monaco.

» Jemma Reekie won double European U23 gold in Gävle.

» Laura Muir claimed a strong 1500m win on the first day of the Müller Anniversary Games.

» There was another European 400m hurdles record for Karsten Warholm in London.

» Amy Hunt led a GB gold rush at the European U20 Champs in Borås, where Oliver Dustin got gold in a GB 800m clean sweep.

» Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m from Dina Asher-Smith in London, while Samuel Tefera captured the Emsley Carr Mile crown.

» Christian Coleman and Teahna Daniels won the 100m at the US Champs.

» Dalilah Muhammad broke the world 400m hurdles record to win the US title.

» Caster Semenya looked set to miss her world title defence after a Swiss court ruling.

August

» Sharon Gayter broke the 822-mile John O’Groats to Land’s End record.

» AW editor Jason Henderson paid tribute to the former world marathon record-holder and 1964 Olympic silver medallist Basil Heatley after he died aged 85.

» Olympic and world 100m hurdles gold medallist Sally Pearson announced her decision to retire from athletics.

» Poland triumphed in the European Team Champs on home soil.

» Yohan Blake edged out Adam Gemili in a sprint thriller at the Müller Grand Prix in Birmingham, where record-breaking Nafi Thiam landed a long jump win.

» Zara Hyde Peters was named CEO of UK Athletics.

» Dina Asher-Smith stormed to the British 100m title, while Ojie Edoburun and Harry Coppell also claimed gold. Adam Gemili smashed the 200m championship best, while Holly Bradshaw won her 12th British title with a record vault and Jodie Williams and Eilish McColgan gained British title wins.

» Karsten Warholm moved to No.2 on the world 400m hurdles all-time list as 16 Diamond League champions were crowned at the Weltklasse meet in Zurich.

September

» Aly Dixon won the world 50km title in a world record on her ultra running debut.

» Christian Coleman was free to return to racing after the whereabouts violation case against him was withdrawn.

» Dina Asher-Smith claimed 100m victory at the Diamond League final in Brussels, while Malaika Mihambo, Christian Taylor and Noah Lyles also impressed.

» GB’s Steve Peters led a sprint gold rush at the European Masters.

» Mo Farah won title No.6 at the Great North Run, while Brigid Kosgei ran the fastest half-marathon ever by a woman.

» Team Europe won The Match in Minsk.

» Geoffrey Kamworor broke the world half-marathon record in Copenhagen.

» Seb Coe was unanimously re-elected as IAAF president.

» The IAAF World Championships got under way, with a dedicated Doha 2019 section available on our website here. Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson were among the winners as USA’s Dalilah Muhammad broke the 400m hurdles world record again and Joe Kovacs won the greatest ever shot competition. Sifan Hassan completed an unprecedented 1500m and 10,000m double, while Mutaz Essa Barshim rose to the occasion in front of home fans.

October

» Coach Alberto Salazar received a four-year ban for doping violations, which he would later appeal.

» UK Athletics announced that Neil Black would be leaving his role as performance director at the end of the month.

» Eliud Kipchoge shattered the ‘impossible barrier’ with a 1:59:41 sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna.

» Brigid Kosgei broke the long-standing women’s marathon world record with a time of 2:14:04 in Chicago.

» Eilish McColgan and Marc Scott won the Great South Run.

» Steph Twell broke the Scottish marathon record with 2:26:40 in Frankfurt.

November

» Joyciline Jepkosgei and Geoffrey Kamworor claimed New York City Marathon wins.

» The World Para Athletics Championships took place in Dubai, with our series of coverage here.

» Mary Cain, in a video produced by the New York Times, launched a stinging criticism of Alberto Salazar and the Nike Oregon Project.

» Christian Taylor launched The Athletics Association – a new union aiming to give elite track and field athletes greater say in the future of the sport.

» Kenya’s former world half-marathon record-holder Abraham Kiptum was banned for four years.

» Letesenbet Gidey smashed the world 15km record in Holland.

» The Russian Athletics Federation was charged with serious breaches of the anti-doping rules, including a failure to co-operate with an investigation and obstructing an investigation.

» Eliud Kipchoge and Dalilah Muhammad were named world athletes of the year.

» Jess Piasecki stormed to a 2:25:29 Florence Marathon win.

» Zara Hyde Peters’ reign as UKA CEO ended before it even began.

» Mo Farah announced a Tokyo 2020 track return.

December

» Joshua Cheptegei broke the world 10km record in Valencia.

» Five reigning champions successfully defended their titles at the SPAR European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon.

» Dina Asher-Smith and her coach John Blackie enjoyed SPOTY success.

» Callum Hawkins secured his Olympic marathon spot.

» Dina Asher-Smith, Eliud Kipchoge and Hannah Cockroft were named among the winners in the AW Readers’ Choice Awards.

» Details of the Sapporo Olympic marathon course were published following the decision to move the road events 800km north of the host city Tokyo due to heat concerns.

» Olympic heptathlon medallist Kelly Sotherton and former British 1500m record-holder Frank Clement were among those to receive recognition in the New Year Honours.

» For further reflection on 2019, check out the December 19 edition of AW magazine which is our annual stats special, featuring merit rankings and more

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram