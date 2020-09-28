Monthly magazine to be published by 21six as brand begins exciting new chapter

After a COVID-induced hiatus, AW relaunches just before the London Marathon, bringing out the first issue of what will now be a monthly magazine. As well as receiving a significantly bigger, newly branded and freshly designed magazine, members and subscribers will benefit from a digital version of AW, exclusive podcasts, e-newsletters, access to back issues and a members’ area on athleticsweekly.com, which will contain plenty of member-only content.

The ownership of AW has switched from The Great Run Company to 21six, which owns a number of companies with a great track record and pedigree in sports publications, having interests in titles and brands such as Wisden Cricket Monthly, The Blizzard, England Netball’s 5th Qtr and the rugby podcast The Good, the Bad and the Rugby.

21six group CEO Rick Ankers says: “We are delighted to bring AW into our stable. It is a brand with a great history, a brilliant team and, we firmly believe, a very bright future. I’d like to put on record our thanks to The Great Run Company for having managed AW for so long – they have been nurturing owners and we look forward to enjoying a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with them for a long time to come.”

Ankers continues: “We are passionate about sport and about communication, and we believe we will give AW members, fans and followers the very best in-depth coverage, focusing not only on the major championships, such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, but also the best in schools and grassroots club athletics.”

To illustrate its breadth of ambition and widespread support from the athletics community, AW has set up an editorial board consisting of Tim Hutchings, Hannah England, Elliot Giles, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Dave Moorcroft, Steph Twell, Holly Bradshaw, Colin Jackson and Sally Gunnell.

Olympic and world 400m hurdles gold medallist Gunnell says: “I’m so glad AW is returning and delighted to be on the athlete editorial board as we look forward to working with the AW team in an exciting new era for the brand.

“My mum will be pleased, too. She has got a house full of issues going way back!”

The first issue of the revamped magazine will be with subscribers before the start of the London Marathon on October 4, while other member and subscriber benefits will be available from October 1. To buy a copy of the historic relaunch issue, go to athleticsweekly.com from October 1, and for further information about AW or 21six, email [email protected] and [email protected]

