From making the most of every experience to getting a decent hair cut… track and field stars reveal their hopes and aims for 2020

New Year’s resolutions are not for everybody, with some preferring to set goals throughout the year. But many athletes will be heading into 2020 with set hopes and aims and here some of the sport’s stars share theirs.

Two-time world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm

“I don’t have a resolution. But progress will be harder and harder the better you get, so my aim for the coming year is to keep up the good work. I am not afraid to be beaten, but I am afraid to not improve.”

British pole vault record-holder Holly Bradshaw

“To spend less time on my phone and more time doing social things away from the training environment.”

Two-time Olympic and four-time world triple jump champion Christian Taylor

“I don’t have a New Year’s resolution, I just wish to get The Athletics Association up and running. This would be an amazing accomplishment for 2020.”

World Para Athletics Championships T64 high jump gold medallist Jonathan Broom-Edwards

“I try not to wait for a certain date or time to make the changes I feel need to make. My only agreement I have with myself is to constantly strive to be better and persevere through the frictions that life throws at me.”

Welsh half-marathon record-holder Charlotte Arter

“I never really make any New Year’s resolutions but I guess in 2020 I will keep doing what I’m doing, train hard, work on all the little things and have fun.”

2019 British 200m No.1 Miguel Francis

“My New Year’s resolution is to be a lot more focused throughout my everyday and training.”

Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi

“I don’t really create New Year’s resolutions. I believe that if you want to change something you need to start today not wait until New Year but one I thing I’ve told myself I’ll do more of in 2020 is visualisation.”

World Para Athletics Championships T36 800m champion Paul Blake

“My New Year’s resolutions are to get a decent hair cut and put on a few pounds. To finish the year and my career with a final medal/any colour/as long as it’s gold!”

Scottish record-holder and world 5000m finalist Eilish McColgan

“I don’t really have any New Year’s resolutions. I like to focus on making small improvements each year. This year I’ll be focusing on the small things around training – recovery, nutrition and sleep.”

World 1500m finalist Jake Wightman

“To keep making the most of every experience and opportunity I have in the sport.”

Multiple World Para Athletics sprint champion and world record-holder Sophie Hahn

“I don’t usually make a New Year’s resolution but I always try to work hard and stay humble.”

European indoor 800m silver medallist Jamie Webb

“I don’t tend to set a New Year’s resolution. My goal for 2020 is probably quite obvious! I want to make sure I’m consistent with my training through to summer then qualify for Tokyo in PB shape.”

World long jump finalist Abigail Irozuru

“I generally don’t have New Year’s resolutions. I love the way it inspires people to do better at the start of the year, but for me I feel I should make changes as and when I find them rather than waiting until January 1. I have goals for the year, though, in athletics, business and personal life.”

