The latest Wanda Diamond League meeting should have been taking place in Shanghai on Saturday. Instead, Murielle Ahouré, Omar McLeod and Faith Kipyegon will head to the ‘Wanda Diamond League Call Room’ to share some of their Shanghai highlights in a special show.

Who? World indoor 60m champion Ahouré, Olympic and world 110m hurdles gold medallist McLeod and Olympic and world 1500m winner Kipyegon

What? Interviews with the athletics trio, plus an appearance by Chinese sprinter Xie Zhenye and meeting highlights from 2016 to 2019

When? 19:00 BST on Saturday May 16

