WATCH: Interviews with Nijel Amos, Blessing Okagbare and Marie-Josée Ta Lou plus Rabat Diamond League highlights

The latest Wanda Diamond League meeting should have been taking place in Rabat on Sunday. Instead, Nijel Amos, Blessing Okagbare and Marie-Josée Ta Lou will head to the ‘Wanda Diamond League Call Room’ to share some of their Diamond League memories in a special show.

Who? Olympic 800m medallist and two-time Diamond League title winner Nijel Amos plus sprint stars Blessing Okagbare and Marie-Josée Ta Lou

What? Interviews with the athletics trio, plus a welcome message from Soufiane El Bakkali and meeting highlights from 2016 to 2019

When? 19:00 BST on Sunday May 31

Speaking on the show, which can be viewed above as well as on Facebook and YouTube, Amos also talks about the changes to his technique.

“If you look at my running style, it’s changed a lot,” he said.

“I always joke with my friends and say I used to run like a Toyota Corolla. Now I’m trying to be more like a Bugatti and have everything going smooth!”

Having returned to his best form with a 1:41.89 meeting record in Monaco, the Botswana star then suffered a setback as favourite in the Diamond League Final in Zurich last year, losing out to the USA’s Donavan Brazier after a strong start.

“In Zurich, I was a Golf GTi!” joked Amos. “I went too hard in the beginning! After Monaco, I was too excited, too confident.”

