WATCH: Interviews with Laura Muir, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Akani Simbine plus London Diamond League highlights

This weekend (July 4-5) should have seen the Wanda Diamond League series move on to London for the two-day Müller Anniversary Games.

Instead, Laura Muir, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Akani Simbine will head to the ‘Wanda Diamond League Call Room’ to share some of their Diamond League memories in a special show.

Who? Britain’s European 1500m champion Laura Muir, Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and South Africa’s Commonwealth 100m champion Akani Simbine

What? Interviews with the athletics trio, plus meeting highlights from 2016 through to 2019

When? 19:00 BST on Saturday July 4

